BWW Live Will Chat with the Nice Guys of MEAN GIRLS, Kyle Selig & Cheech Manohar!

On Friday, May 18, (5:30pm EST) BroadwayWorld's Steve Schonberg is getting up close and personal with the nice guys of Mean Girls, Kyle Selig and Cheech Manohar! Don't forget to tune in to our official Facebook page to submit your questions live or send us questions in advance on Twitter @BroadwayWorld with #AskKyleandCheechBWW.

Tune in on Friday at 5:30pm to watch live!

Mean Girls on Broadway is now nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical; Best Book for Tina Fey; Best Original Score for Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin; Best Direction of a Musical and Best Choreography for Casey Nicholaw. Fey is this year's Outer Critics Circle Award winner for Outstanding Book of a Musical. The production is also nominated for 10 Drama Desk Awards and 3 Drama League Awards including Best Musical, along with 3 Helen Hayes (Washington D.C.) Awards including Outstanding Visiting Production.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway last month to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street), where it has played to sold-out houses since beginning previews in March. The show had its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C., playing a sold-out run October 31 to December 3, 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You