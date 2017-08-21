BWW Interview: Broadway's Bart Shatto Talks Upcoming Concerts and Singing with Trans-Siberian Orchestra

For those of you who don't know who Bart Shatto is, you will soon. From the stages of Broadway, where he played the pivotal role of Jean Valjean in Les Miserables, to packed arenas on tour with the Gold/Platinum selling rock-symphonic band, The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Bart has delighted audiences with his magnificent talents.

Bart will be performing is unique, exciting and entertaining cabaret show "Bart Shatto: Back to Broadway- Heroes, Villains and Dreamers" at the Jewish Community Center of Long Beach Island, located at 24th Street and Long Beach Boulevard in Spray Beach. His special guest will be famed multiligual world jazz singer Phyllis Chapell. The first will be at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. The second will be the next day at 4 p.m. and on Saturday, September 16 at the beautiful Rrazz Room in New Hope, PA with special guests Phyllis Chapell and Cabaret singer Matthew Alan. You can get tickets here.

BWW's Kevin Pollack recently down with Bart to talk about his upcoming concerts in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, as well as singing with famed theatrical rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

You can listen here.

Bart Shatto: Back to Broadway - Heroes, Villains and Dreamers dazzles audiences with some of Broadway's most memorable characters. During these evenings of spectacular music, Bart will sing from various roles he has played, roles he's wanted to play, and roles that he is too old to play. From Peter Pan and Pippin, to Jekyll / Hyde all the way to the Phantom, Bart Shatto boasts an impressive range. The show will be laced with stories from Bart's life, including growing up in a small Midwestern town (population 850), touring with the largest symphonic multi-million dollar rock band in the country (Trans-Siberian Orchestra), and marrying a Jewish psychologist who has a penchant for black German Shepherds and a flair for the eccentric. Bart's down to earth personality, powerful soaring tenor and unique ability to portray a large range of characters will provide a fun, nostalgic night for all.

Renowned for his portrayal of a schizophrenic homeless man singing "Old City Bar" with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra (with whom he has toured for the past 10 years), Bart Shatto has an extensive resume. Born in Illinois, Bart studied theatre and mass communications at Western Illinois University and Southern Illinois University. While working at Holland American Cruise Lines he was invited by Jim Caruso to join the cast of Wiseguys. After his year run with "Wiseguys," Bart decided to pursue a theatrical career, landing roles such as "Gus/Growltiger" in the National Tour of Cats, "Lincoln" in The Civil War on Broadway, and "Jean Vajean" in Les Miserables on Broadway and the National Tour. He appeared on Broadway in the musicals Hands on a Hardbody, Dracula and The Civil War most recently appeared as Bud in Marriott Theatre's production of The Bridges of Madison County in Chicago. Film work includes a role in the feature film Freedom starring Cuba Gooding, Jr.

