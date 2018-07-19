BWW Flashback: The Finest Performances of the Late, Great Gary Beach

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported yesterday, Tony Award Winner Gary Beach has passed away at age 70. He is survived by his husband Jeffrey Barnett.

Gary Beach received the 2001 Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for the role of Roger DeBris in the Broadway production of "The Producers." One of Broadway's most beloved comic actors, he was best known for his show-stealing performance as Roger DeBris in Mel Brooks' The Producers, for which he won Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critic Circle Awards.

Also on Broadway, Mr. Beach originated the role of Lumiere in Beauty and The Beast and starred as Albin in the revival of La Cage aux Folles, receiving Tony Award nominations for both performances. His other Broadway credits include Thenardier in the revival of Les Miserables; as well as Annie, Doonesbury, The Moony Shapiro Songbook, Broadway Bash. Sweet Adeline(Encores), Something's Afoot and 1776. He toured nationally in Spamalot as King Arthur and in James's Kirkwood's Legends!, which starred Mary Martin and Carol Channing.

Below, we take a look back to remember some of the finest roles of one of Broadway's finest players...

La Cage Aux Folles:

Annie: Beauty and the Beast: Les Miserables: The Producers:







