BWW Flashback: No Fixer Uppers Here! Meet FROZEN's New Stars

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Frozen has just announced that Joe Carroll, Noah J. Ricketts and Ryann Redmond will soon take over the roles of Hans, Kristoff and Olaf, respectively, beginning performances on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

Who are the show's new stars? Check out some of their past performances below!

Joe Carroll (Hans). Broadway: Bandstand (Johnny Simpson), Cinderella (Prince Topher), Romeo and Juliet, Once. Regional: world premiere of Moulin Rouge at the Colonial Theater in Boston and Bandstand at Paper Mill Playhouse. Film: Bandstand Live on Broadway, Romeo and Juliet. TV: "NCIS: New Orleans;" "Chicago Fire;" "Elementary;" "Deception;" "The Carrie Diaries;" "All My Children." Training: RADA, BFA University of Michigan.

Ryann Redmond (Olaf). Broadway: Escape to Margaritaville, If/Then, Bring It On. Television: "Younger" (TV Land). Film: Double Exposure. Off-Broadway: Usual Girls (Roundabout), Gigantic (Vineyard), The Marvelous Wonderettes. National tour: Bring It On. Regional: How to Succeed (TUTS), Hairspray (MUNY). NYU (CAP21).

Noah J. Ricketts (Kristoff). Broadway and first national tour: Beautiful The Carole King Musical. Favorite Regional: Terk, Tarzan® (WWT); C.C., Dreamgirls (North Shore Music Theatre); Jacob, La Cage (Summer Lyric); Hello, Dolly! (St. Louis MUNY); Macbeth (IAA Shakespeare Festival). Proud graduate of Interlochen Arts Academy and the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music (CCM).

