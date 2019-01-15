FROZEN
Click Here for More Articles on FROZEN

BWW Flashback: No Fixer Uppers Here! Meet FROZEN's New Stars

Jan. 15, 2019  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Frozen has just announced that Joe Carroll, Noah J. Ricketts and Ryann Redmond will soon take over the roles of Hans, Kristoff and Olaf, respectively, beginning performances on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

Who are the show's new stars? Check out some of their past performances below!

Joe Carroll (Hans). Broadway: Bandstand (Johnny Simpson), Cinderella (Prince Topher), Romeo and Juliet, Once. Regional: world premiere of Moulin Rouge at the Colonial Theater in Boston and Bandstand at Paper Mill Playhouse. Film: Bandstand Live on Broadway, Romeo and Juliet. TV: "NCIS: New Orleans;" "Chicago Fire;" "Elementary;" "Deception;" "The Carrie Diaries;" "All My Children." Training: RADA, BFA University of Michigan.

Ryann Redmond (Olaf). Broadway: Escape to Margaritaville, If/Then, Bring It On. Television: "Younger" (TV Land). Film: Double Exposure. Off-Broadway: Usual Girls (Roundabout), Gigantic (Vineyard), The Marvelous Wonderettes. National tour: Bring It On. Regional: How to Succeed (TUTS), Hairspray (MUNY). NYU (CAP21).

Noah J. Ricketts (Kristoff). Broadway and first national tour: Beautiful The Carole King Musical. Favorite Regional: Terk, Tarzan® (WWT); C.C., Dreamgirls (North Shore Music Theatre); Jacob, La Cage (Summer Lyric); Hello, Dolly! (St. Louis MUNY); Macbeth (IAA Shakespeare Festival). Proud graduate of Interlochen Arts Academy and the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music (CCM).

buy tickets

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Carole King Surprises Audience at BEAUTIFUL and Performs as Herself
  • VIDEO: Meet WEST SIDE STORY Newcomer Rachel Zegler
  • Ryann Redmond to Take Over as Olaf in FROZEN; Joe Carroll and Noah J. Ricketts Assume Male Leads
  • VIDEO: Watch Part Two of Colin O'Leary's Epic Broadway Lip Sync
  • Breaking: David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose and More Join Spielberg's WEST SIDE STORY
  • Breaking: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Will Play Broadway's HelenÂ Hayes Theater This Spring

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup



      SHARE