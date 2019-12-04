BWW Flashback: Meet Broadway's Newest Evan Hansen, Jordan Fisher!
As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Broadway has found its next Evan Hansen! Producer Stacey Mindich just announced today that recording artist and actor Jordan Fisher will return to Broadway, joining the cast of the Tony Award- winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, playing the title role for a limited 16-week engagement, beginning Tuesday, January 28. Fisher succeeds Andrew Barth Feldman, who plays his final performance on Sunday, January 26.
"Evan Hansen is a 16-course meal for an actor. The complexity of this boy is akin to climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro in my opinion," Fisher said. "I doubt I'll ever forget the first time I sat in the Music Box to see it, and the idea of being a part of that memory for others is mind-blowing. I'm so honored to join this amazing company."
Who is this new star of Broadway's biggest hit? Check out some of Jordan's past performances below!
Jordan sings "Those Magic Changes" on Grease: Live:
Jordan sings "I'm Here" from The Color Purple:
Jordan performs on Dancing with the Stars:
Jordan sings his latest single, "Be Okay":
Jordan sings "Tango Maureen" on Rent: Live
Jordan sings "Waiting for Life" from Once on This Island:
Jordan sings "Hold Me in Your Heart" from Kinky Boots:
Jordan gets ready for Dear Evan Hansen:
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Something great is coming! Rehearsals are currently underway for this season's Broadway revival of the classic musical West Side Story, directed by To... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Breaks Winter Garden Box Office Record
BEETLEJUICE, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), announced Beetlejuice broke the... (read more)
Broadway's TINA Breaks All-Time Box Office Record at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
Broadway's TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL shattered the all-time box office record at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) for the week en... (read more)
Breaking: Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones Will Lead THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical; Chicago Premiere Pushed to 2021
Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel will play the iconic Miranda Priestly in the new musical, The Devil Wears Prada and the role of the wide-eyed assistant,... (read more)
All the Broadway Tickets You Can Buy for $39 (or Less!) on Cyber Monday
No, this is not a drill. We've got deals on 18 (count 'em!) Broadway shows this Cyber Monday. From mega-hits like 'Mean Girls' and 'Come From Away' to... (read more)
High School Production of TARZAN Canceled Due to Racism Concerns
Alexander Hamilton High School has canceled auditions for Tarzan, amid racism concerns. It will now stage the Shakespeare in the Park musical adaptati... (read more)