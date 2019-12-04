BWW Flashback: Meet Broadway's Newest Evan Hansen, Jordan Fisher!

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Broadway has found its next Evan Hansen! Producer Stacey Mindich just announced today that recording artist and actor Jordan Fisher will return to Broadway, joining the cast of the Tony Award- winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, playing the title role for a limited 16-week engagement, beginning Tuesday, January 28. Fisher succeeds Andrew Barth Feldman, who plays his final performance on Sunday, January 26.

"Evan Hansen is a 16-course meal for an actor. The complexity of this boy is akin to climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro in my opinion," Fisher said. "I doubt I'll ever forget the first time I sat in the Music Box to see it, and the idea of being a part of that memory for others is mind-blowing. I'm so honored to join this amazing company."

Who is this new star of Broadway's biggest hit? Check out some of Jordan's past performances below!

Jordan sings "Those Magic Changes" on Grease: Live:

Jordan sings "I'm Here" from The Color Purple:

Jordan performs on Dancing with the Stars:

Jordan sings his latest single, "Be Okay":

Jordan sings "Tango Maureen" on Rent: Live

Jordan sings "Waiting for Life" from Once on This Island:

Jordan sings "Hold Me in Your Heart" from Kinky Boots:

Jordan gets ready for Dear Evan Hansen:





