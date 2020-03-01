BWW Flashback: GRAND Horizons Makes a Grand Exit

The play concludes its Broadway run today, March 1.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Grand Horizons will play its final performance today at the Hayes Theater, following 35 previews and 45 regular performances.

Bill and Nancy have spent fifty full years as husband and wife. They practically breathe in unison, and can anticipate each other's every sigh, snore and sneeze. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in Grand Horizons, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best. By turns funny, shocking and painfully honest, Bess Wohl's new play explores a family turned upside-down and takes an intimate look at the wild, unpredictable, and enduring nature of love.

Before the cast takes their final Broadway bows, we're flashing back through the show's journey to Broadway!

In March 2019, it was announced that Bess Wohl's new play would open on Broadway in the 2020 season, following a premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival in summer 2019. The production starred Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Priscilla Lopez, Maulik Pancholy, Ashley Park, Thomas Sadoski, Jamey Sheridan, and JoBeth Williams.

A new cast, featuring Jane Alexander, James Cromwell, Priscilla Lopez, Maulik Pancholy, Ashley Park, Ben McKenzie, and Michael Urie, began rehearsals for Broadway in late 2019.

The play began previews at the Hayes Theater on December 23...

And officially opened on January 23.





