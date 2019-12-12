BWW TV: James Cromwell, Jane Alexander & More Explain What GRAND HORIZONS is All About!

Coming up next at Broadway's Hayes Theatre is Second Stage's 10-week engagement of Bess Wohl's new play Grand Horizons. Directed by Leigh Silverman, the play will feature Jane Alexander (Nancy), James Cromwell (Bill), Ben McKenzie (Ben), Priscilla Lopez (Carla), Maulik Pancholy (Tommy), Ashley Park (Jess) and Michael Urie (Brian).

What's the play all about? "I was interested in putting people onstage who I hadn't seen as protagonists of plays before," says Wohl. "Every time you see an 80 year-old on stage, most of the time they have dementia or they're senile or they're a side character who provides comic relief. I wanted to put people who are not normally at centerstage in the spotlight."

Bill and Nancy have spent fifty full years as husband and wife. They practically breathe in unison, and can anticipate each other's every sigh, snore and sneeze. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in Grand Horizons, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best. By turns funny, shocking and painfully honest, Bess Wohl's new play explores a family turned upside-down and takes an intimate look at the wild, unpredictable, and enduring nature of love.

Below, watch as the cast tells us even more about their characters, rehearsals so far, and so much more!





