BWW TV: Jane Alexander, James Cromwell & More Celebrate Opening Night of GRAND HORIZONS

The Hayes theatre was hoppin' last night as Grand Horizons officially opened on Broadway. Written by Bess Wohl and directed by Leigh Silverman, GRAND HORIZONS stars Jane Alexander (Nancy), James Cromwell (Bill), Priscilla Lopez (Carla), Ben McKenzie (Ben), Maulik Pancholy (Tommy), Ashley Park (Jess), and Michael Urie (Brian).

"They taught mw so much about my play every step of the way," said Wohl of her cast. "These are people who, when they talk, you listen. They are incredible actors and they helped me shape the journey of the play."

Bill and Nancy have spent fifty full years as husband and wife. They practically breathe in unison, and can anticipate each other's every sigh, snore and sneeze. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in Grand Horizons, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best. By turns funny, shocking and painfully honest, Bess Wohl's new play explores a family turned upside-down and takes an intimate look at the wild, unpredictable, and enduring nature of love.

Find out what happened after the curtain came down as BroadwayWorld takes you inside the opening night festivities with the company!





