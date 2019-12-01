BC/EFA
BWW Exclusive: Mary Testa, Rebecca Naomi Jones and the Cast of OKLAHOMA! Get Ready for a New Year with Carols for a Cure

Dec. 1, 2019  

BWW Exclusive: Mary Testa, Rebecca Naomi Jones and the Cast of OKLAHOMA! Get Ready for a New Year with Carols for a CureCarols for a Cure is back for 2019 in its 21st edition! Below, check out exclusive photos as Mary Testa, Patrick Vaill, Rebecca Naomi Jones and the cast of Oklahoma! gather to record their track- "Auld Lang Syne."

For over twenty years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' holiday CD, Broadway's Carols for a Cure, has been a staple of every theatre-lover's wish list. The beloved series pairs casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new.

This year's compilation, Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21, features 18 tracks from the companies of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, Freestyle Love Supreme, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and more! It is available now for $25 in the Broadway Cares store, along with Volumes 1 through 20. Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 is also available at participating theaters.

Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 exclusively benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and can be purchased (along with Volumes 1 through 20) in the web store at here or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770. The new album is also available at participating New York City theaters.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

BWW Exclusive: Mary Testa, Rebecca Naomi Jones and the Cast of OKLAHOMA! Get Ready for a New Year with Carols for a Cure
Will Mann, Chris Bannow, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Chelsea Lee Williams, Mitch Tebo, Mary Testa, Patrick Vaill, Denver Milord, Sasha Hutchings, Mallory Portnoy Nathan Koci

BWW Exclusive: Mary Testa, Rebecca Naomi Jones and the Cast of OKLAHOMA! Get Ready for a New Year with Carols for a Cure
Mary Testa

BWW Exclusive: Mary Testa, Rebecca Naomi Jones and the Cast of OKLAHOMA! Get Ready for a New Year with Carols for a Cure
Rebecca Naomi Jones

BWW Exclusive: Mary Testa, Rebecca Naomi Jones and the Cast of OKLAHOMA! Get Ready for a New Year with Carols for a Cure
Sasha Hutchings

BWW Exclusive: Mary Testa, Rebecca Naomi Jones and the Cast of OKLAHOMA! Get Ready for a New Year with Carols for a Cure
Patrick Vaill

BWW Exclusive: Mary Testa, Rebecca Naomi Jones and the Cast of OKLAHOMA! Get Ready for a New Year with Carols for a Cure
Mallory Portnoy

BWW Exclusive: Mary Testa, Rebecca Naomi Jones and the Cast of OKLAHOMA! Get Ready for a New Year with Carols for a Cure
Denver Milord

BWW Exclusive: Mary Testa, Rebecca Naomi Jones and the Cast of OKLAHOMA! Get Ready for a New Year with Carols for a Cure
Will Mann

BWW Exclusive: Mary Testa, Rebecca Naomi Jones and the Cast of OKLAHOMA! Get Ready for a New Year with Carols for a Cure
Patrick Vaill

BWW Exclusive: Mary Testa, Rebecca Naomi Jones and the Cast of OKLAHOMA! Get Ready for a New Year with Carols for a Cure
Michael Bellar (Piano/Drums)

BWW Exclusive: Mary Testa, Rebecca Naomi Jones and the Cast of OKLAHOMA! Get Ready for a New Year with Carols for a Cure
Eleanore Oppenheim (Bass)

BWW Exclusive: Mary Testa, Rebecca Naomi Jones and the Cast of OKLAHOMA! Get Ready for a New Year with Carols for a Cure
Eleanore Oppenheim, Hilary Hawke, J.P. Ruggieri, Nathan Koci, Ward Williams, Rick Snell, Elena Moon Park and Michael Bellar

BWW Exclusive: Mary Testa, Rebecca Naomi Jones and the Cast of OKLAHOMA! Get Ready for a New Year with Carols for a Cure
Hilary Hawke (Banjo)

BWW Exclusive: Mary Testa, Rebecca Naomi Jones and the Cast of OKLAHOMA! Get Ready for a New Year with Carols for a Cure
Nathan Koci

BWW Exclusive: Mary Testa, Rebecca Naomi Jones and the Cast of OKLAHOMA! Get Ready for a New Year with Carols for a Cure
Michael Bellar



