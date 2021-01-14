BWW Exclusive: Listen to Mariah Rose Faith Sing from OVER AND OUT- The Second Album from the Averno Universe
The album release follows Willow, which arrived in Fall 2020.
Last fall, Broadway Records announced a three-album partnership with the creators of the Averno Universe, a fictional universe that lives across several media platforms. The first of which, Willow, was released on September 25th. BroadwayWorld has learned that the second release, Over and Out , with a score by Sushi Soucy and book by Morgan Smith, is coming soon!
In the fall of 2019, theatre artist and writer Morgan Smith created Averno - an immersive, interactive universe of interlocking musicals, comics, novels, and virtual reality centered around a single town in the south. When COVID-19 hit, the team expanded to include 60 other artists from 14 countries, including composers Abigail Greenwood and Sushi Soucy. They shared one goal: create a form of theatre-oriented media that is not only producible in the COVID era, but that thrives in it. Since then, Averno has exploded into an online phenomenon, with over 100k followers across platforms, tens of thousands of participants in online events, and an international planning and development team formed to plan 13 musicals, as well as TV shows, films, comics, graphic novels, and fantasy series all set in Averno. With an innovative transmedia design approach that focuses on cross-platform expansion and truly immersive content, Averno has gripped the online-based arts industry, creating a universe that fans have flocked to in a matter of months - and this is only the beginning.
Below, check out a first taste of Over and Out- "Nova Phone Home," performed by Mean Girls star Mariah Rose Faith.
