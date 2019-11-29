BC/EFA
Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

BWW Exclusive: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Remixes Christmas on Carols For A Cure

Article Pixel Nov. 29, 2019  

BWW Exclusive: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Remixes Christmas on Carols For A CureCarols for a Cure is back for 2019 in its 21st edition! Below, check out exclusive photos as the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme gathers to record their track- "Christmas Tree."

For over twenty years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' holiday CD, Broadway's Carols for a Cure, has been a staple of every theatre-lover's wish list. The beloved series pairs casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new.

This year's compilation, Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21, features 18 tracks from the companies of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, Freestyle Love Supreme, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and more! It is available now for $25 in the Broadway Cares store, along with Volumes 1 through 20. Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 is also available at participating theaters.

Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 exclusively benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and can be purchased (along with Volumes 1 through 20) in the web store at here or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770. The new album is also available at participating New York City theaters.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Related Articles

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: Idina Menzel, HADESTOWN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
  • Photo Coverage: AIN'T TOO PROUD, BEETLEJUICE, and More Rehearse For the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
  • Photo Coverage: Meet The Cast of ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THE THEATER: THE MUSICAL WORLD OF MAURY YESTON
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Paper Mill Playhouse Celebrate Opening Night
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Take Opening Night Bows
  • Photo Coverage: GR42 SINGS IN THE HEIGHTS at the Green Room 42