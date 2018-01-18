BROADWAY BACKWARDS Will Return to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on April 2

Broadway's best will again smash gender norms and celebrate love in all its forms as Broadway Backwards, the annual evening of gender-reversed performances of beloved showtunes, returns Monday, April 2, 2018.

Tickets go on sale today for this one-night-only event produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefiting Broadway Cares and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City.

This star-studded evening features performances from Broadway's brightest talents, with a twist: men sing songs originally intended for women, and vice versa. Artists will honor the great songs of musical theatre while challenging the boundaries and limitations of gender and sexual identity in this evening when love comes before all else.

The 13th edition of Broadway Backwards (#broadwaybackwards) will be performed at 8 pm at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th Street, NYC), currently home to the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Kinky Boots.

Tickets are available at broadwaycares.org or by calling 212.840.0770, ext. 229. Prices start at $85.

VIP tickets include premium seats and a special post-show cocktail reception with the cast. A limited number of "Backstage & Beyond" ticket packages also are available, which include the opportunity to see the dress rehearsal, exclusive backstage access, a meet-and-greet with some of the stars of Broadway Backwards, premium seats for the show and more.

This year's special guest performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Creator Robert Bartley will return to direct the show. He will be joined by Mary-Mitchell Campbell as music supervisor and Laura Bergquist as music director. Choreography will be created by Bartley and Adam Roberts.

Last year's empowering performance raised a record $522,870. The cast featured many if the brightest talents on Broadway and beyond, including Cynthia Erivo, Josh Groban, Andrew Rannells and many more, backed by a live onstage orchestra.

What began as a small, grassroots concert performed at The Center in 2006 quickly grew into a highly-anticipated event presented in Broadway's best theatres. In its 12 editions, Broadway Backwards has raised more than $3.4 million for Broadway Cares and The Center.

Broadway Backwards is generously sponsored by Facebook, The New York Times and United Airlines.

Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.



Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states.

Established in 1983, New York City's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center empowers people to lead healthy, successful lives. The Center celebrates diversity and advocates for justice and opportunity. Each year, The Center welcomes more than 300,000 visits to our building in the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan from people who engage in our life-changing and life-saving activities. To learn more about The Center's work, please visit gaycenter.org.





Related Articles