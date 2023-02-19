Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Plays Final Broadway Performance

BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Plays Final Broadway Performance

Between Riverside and Crazy ran for 22 previews and 67 regular performances.

Feb. 19, 2023  

Today, Sunday, February 19, Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy, directed by Austin Pendleton, plays its final Broadway performance. The show officially opened on December 19th at Second Stage's Hayes Theater, and ran for 22 previews and 67 regular performances.

The Between Riverside and Crazy company features Victor Almanzar (Halfway Bitches Go Straight To Heaven), Elizabeth Canavan (Pipeline, Last Days of Judas Iscariot), ROSAL COLÓN (A Free Man of Color, The Motherf***er with the Hat), COMMON (Selma), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Tony Award nominee for Fences, 2ST's Jitney), Maria-Christina Oliveras (Amelie, Hadestown), and Gary Perez (Motherf***er with the Hat).

City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed - and the Church won't leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter "Pops" Washington (Henderson) and his recently paroled son Junior (Common), the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone - after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.

The creative team for Between Riverside and Crazy includes scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by Keith Parham, and sound design/original music by Ryan Rumery. Casting is by Telsey + Company.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Adds Four Simulcast Viewings Photo
BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Adds Four Simulcast Viewings
Due to popular demand, Second Stage Theater has added four simulcast performances of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY. See details about the performances, and learn how to purchase tickets!
BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY to Host Justice Nights on Broadway Photo
BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY to Host Justice Nights on Broadway
Second Stage Theater will partner with Common and his not-for-profit, Imagine Justice, to host “Justice Nights On Broadway” following the matinee performances of Between Riverside and Crazy at The Hayes Theater on Saturday, February 11th and Saturday, February 18th 2023.
BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Extends One Week at Second Stage Theater Photo
BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Extends One Week at Second Stage Theater
Second Stage Theater has announced an extension for Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play, BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY, directed by Austin Pendleton. The production has extended one week and will now run through Sunday, February 19th. 
Gary Perez Joins The Cast Of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Photo
Gary Perez Joins The Cast Of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY
Gary Perez has joined the cast of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play, BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY, directed by Austin Pendleton.  Mr. Perez assumed the role of Lieutenant Caro on January 20, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Celebrate 45 Years of ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURYVideo: Celebrate 45 Years of ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY
February 19, 2023

45 years ago today, on February 19, 1978, On the Twentieth Century opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre. Watch videos of the original and revival casts!
VIDEO: Sea Lion and Trainer Dance to 'Cell Block Tango' from CHICAGOVIDEO: Sea Lion and Trainer Dance to 'Cell Block Tango' from CHICAGO
February 19, 2023

Bernadette Peters shared a video on Twitter of a sea lion and trainer performing choreography to 'Cell Block Tango' from CHICAGO. Watch the performance here!
BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Plays Final Broadway PerformanceBETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Plays Final Broadway Performance
February 19, 2023

Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY, directed by Austin Pendleton, plays its final Broadway performance.
Barbara Siman Strouse, Actress, Director, Choreographer, and Wife of Charles Strouse, Has Passed AwayBarbara Siman Strouse, Actress, Director, Choreographer, and Wife of Charles Strouse, Has Passed Away
February 18, 2023

Barbara Siman Strouse, veteran Broadway actress, director, and choreographer passed away on February 16th, according to her official obituary.
BAFTA Film Awards to Open with a Musical Performance from Ariana DeBoseBAFTA Film Awards to Open with a Musical Performance from Ariana DeBose
February 18, 2023

Ariana DeBose will open the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards with a musical performance inspired by this year's nominees. This year's BAFTAs will be held Sunday, February 19th, streaming for US viewers on BritBox at 2pm EST, and airing in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer between 7pm and 9pm.
share