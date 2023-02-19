BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Plays Final Broadway Performance

Today, Sunday, February 19, Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy, directed by Austin Pendleton, plays its final Broadway performance. The show officially opened on December 19th at Second Stage's Hayes Theater, and ran for 22 previews and 67 regular performances.

The Between Riverside and Crazy company features Victor Almanzar (Halfway Bitches Go Straight To Heaven), Elizabeth Canavan (Pipeline, Last Days of Judas Iscariot), ROSAL COLÓN (A Free Man of Color, The Motherf***er with the Hat), COMMON (Selma), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Tony Award nominee for Fences, 2ST's Jitney), Maria-Christina Oliveras (Amelie, Hadestown), and Gary Perez (Motherf***er with the Hat).

City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed - and the Church won't leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter "Pops" Washington (Henderson) and his recently paroled son Junior (Common), the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone - after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.

The creative team for Between Riverside and Crazy includes scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by Keith Parham, and sound design/original music by Ryan Rumery. Casting is by Telsey + Company.