Video: Common and Company Get Ready to Bring BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY to Broadway

Between Riverside and Crazy opens at the Hays Theatre on December 19, 2022.

Nov. 26, 2022  

Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winner COMMON will make his Broadway debut in the role of "Junior" in the Broadway debut production of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy, directed by Austin Pendleton. The production also star Victor Almanzar (Halfway Bitches Go Straight To Heaven), Elizabeth Canavan (Pipeline, Last Days of Judas Iscariot), Rosal Colón (a Free Man Of Color, The Motherf***er With The Hat), Liza Colón-Zayas (fx's The Bear, 2st's Water By The Spoonful), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Tony Award Nominee For Fences, 2st's Jitney) and Michael Rispoli (the Offer, The Deuce).

BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY will begin previews Wednesday, November 30th and will officially open on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

BroadwayWorld just met the company to chat about the new play and you can go inside the big day below!



