Video: Go Inside Opening Night of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY

Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy has at last arrived on Broadway! The play opened on Monday night, December 19, at the Hayes Theatre. Directed by Austin Pendleton, it stars Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winner Common.

"[Being on Broadway] is one of the most invigorating feelings. This is one of the most artistic experiences that I have ever had," Common told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on opening night. "I respect it so much. I've been a fan... in the audience, but now to see the work that goes into it and how many people put their hearts and souls into the work... I see why a company is a family. You go through so much together."

City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed - and the Church won't leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter "Pops" Washington (Henderson) and his recently paroled son Junior (Common), the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone - after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.

In the video below, check out highlights from opening night!