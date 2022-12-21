Video: Go Inside Opening Night of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY
Between Riverside and Crazy is now running at the Hayes Theatre.
Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy has at last arrived on Broadway! The play opened on Monday night, December 19, at the Hayes Theatre. Directed by Austin Pendleton, it stars Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winner Common.
"[Being on Broadway] is one of the most invigorating feelings. This is one of the most artistic experiences that I have ever had," Common told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on opening night. "I respect it so much. I've been a fan... in the audience, but now to see the work that goes into it and how many people put their hearts and souls into the work... I see why a company is a family. You go through so much together."
City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed - and the Church won't leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter "Pops" Washington (Henderson) and his recently paroled son Junior (Common), the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone - after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.
In the video below, check out highlights from opening night!
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
|voting ends in
From This Author - Opening Night
The curtain is down. The cast has bowed. Now let's take a behind the scenes look at the rest of opening night!... (read more about this author)
December 12, 2022
Broadway's new musical comedy Some Like It Hot just opened at the Shubert Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can go behind the scenes of the big night in this video.
Video: Will Swenson and Company Celebrate Opening Night of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
December 5, 2022
Last night was the official opening night of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out our coverage from the red carpet in the video here!
Video: Neil Diamond Performs 'Sweet Caroline' at Opening Night of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
December 5, 2022
Last night, Neil Diamond himself surprised the crowd, as well as the cast, at opening night of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, where he performed an impromptu rendition of 'Sweet Caroline.' Check out video footage here!
Video: The Company of AIN'T NO MO' Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night
December 2, 2022
Last night, Ain't No Mo' officially celebrated its Broadway opening at the Belasco Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night, and you can check out video of the cast hitting the opening night red carpet below!
Video: Jefferson Mays Brings A CHRISTMAS CAROL Back to Broadway
November 23, 2022
Jefferson Mays' universally celebrated, one man virtuoso, tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is on Broadway this holiday season for a strictly limited 66-performance engagement at the Nederlander Theatre. In this video, we take you behind the scenes of opening night!