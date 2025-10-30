 tracker
BEETLEJUICE Star Megan McGinnis Takes Over Our Instagram For Halloween

Follow along to watch McGinnis, who plays Barbara in Beetlejuice, take our Instagram followers backstage on our Instagram Story.

Oct. 30, 2025
BEETLEJUICE Star Megan McGinnis Takes Over Our Instagram For Halloween Image
Beetlejuice star Megan McGinnis is taking over our Instagram tomorrow, October 31, for Halloween! Tune in to get a backstage look at the hit Broadway musical, just in time for the spookiest day of the year. 

Follow along here tomorrow to watch McGinnis, who plays Barbara in Beetlejuice, take our Instagram followers backstage at the Palace Theatre on our Instagram Story.

About Megan McGinnis

Megan McGinnis has been seen on Broadway in  Side Show (revival), Les Misérables (revival, Eponine), Little Women (Beth), Beauty and the Beast (Belle), Thoroughly Modern Millie, Parade, The Diary of Anne Frank. National Tours: Come From Away. Off-Broadway and London: Daddy Long Legs (available on Broadway HD). TV/ Film: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Younger,” A Goofy Movie, and more. Recordings: Sutton Foster’s Wish (“Flight”) and Take Me to the World. Graduate Columbia University, faculty at Ball State University. 

About Beetlejuice the Musical

Based on Tim Burton’s cult-favorite 1988 film, Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a teenager whose life is turned upside down when she encounters a recently deceased couple and a demon with a flair for the outrageous. With a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, and direction by Alex Timbers.


Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas


