BEETLEJUICE Star Megan McGinnis Takes Over Our Instagram For Halloween

Beetlejuice star Megan McGinnis is taking over our Instagram tomorrow, October 31, for Halloween! Tune in to get a backstage look at the hit Broadway musical, just in time for the spookiest day of the year.

Follow along here tomorrow to watch McGinnis, who plays Barbara in Beetlejuice, take our Instagram followers backstage at the Palace Theatre on our Instagram Story.

About Megan McGinnis

Megan McGinnis has been seen on Broadway in Side Show (revival), Les Misérables (revival, Eponine), Little Women (Beth), Beauty and the Beast (Belle), Thoroughly Modern Millie, Parade, The Diary of Anne Frank. National Tours: Come From Away. Off-Broadway and London: Daddy Long Legs (available on Broadway HD). TV/ Film: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Younger,” A Goofy Movie, and more. Recordings: Sutton Foster’s Wish (“Flight”) and Take Me to the World. Graduate Columbia University, faculty at Ball State University.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas