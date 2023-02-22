Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ashley Loren to Depart MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL in April

As previously announced, Aaron Tveit will also be departing the show in April.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Ashley Loren will take her final bow as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway on April 9, 2023. As previously announced, Aaron Tveit will be departing the role of Christian on April 9.

Loren has starred as Satine since May of 2022. She previously had played over 100 performances in the role as the Satine Alternate since Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened in the Summer of 2019.

Loren shared to Instagram, "Satine, you've changed me. I've learned more about myself in my time spent with you than I could ever express and it's been an honor bringing you to life on Broadway for so long. Thank you for the opportunity and the lessons - for your heart, your spirit, your strength, and your resilience."

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

The current Broadway cast is led by Ashley Loren as Satine, Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit as Christian, Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Jessica Lee Goldyn as Nini. Ashley Loren is the Satine Alternate. The cast includes Jacqueline B. Arnold, Holly James, Jeigh Madjus, Keely Beirne, Giovanni Bonaventura, Olutayo Bosede, Maya Bowles, Kyle Brown, Raúl Contreras, Kevin Curtis, Bobby Daye, Mia DeWeese, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Aaron C. Finley, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Stephen Hernandez, Bahiyah Hibah, Tasia Jungbauer, Kara Menendez, Kaitlin Mesh, Cameron Mitchell Jackson, Fred Odgaard, Kelsey Orem, Dylan Paul, Clay Rice-Thomson, Benjamin Rivera, Julius Anthony Rubio, Brandon Stonestreet and Ericka Hunter Yang.

Raúl Contreras and Ricky Rojas are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.


