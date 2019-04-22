Arbitrator Rules Against New York City Ballet Over Inappropriate Texts

The New York Times reports that an arbitrator has ruled that "New York City Ballet overstepped when it fired two principal male dancers accused of sharing sexually explicit photos of female dancers."

City Ballet was ordered to reinstate Zachary Catazaro and Amar Ramasar, who were dismissed this past fall over "inappropriate communications."

Catazaro said in a statement "I am grateful and relieved that the arbitrator has found the New York City Ballet's abrupt termination of my contract to be wrongful and unjust. After considering The Situation (i) have decided to respectfully decline my reinstatement and I will not be returning to NYCB. NYCB has been my home from the age of eighteen and I'm thankful for the many opportunities that were given to me there. I would like to thank all of the dancers, ballet masters, and staff who have guided me through my time there. Most of all I would like to thank all of the patrons who have watched me perform and shown their support. In light of all the facts that were presented, I feel vindicated knowing that the arbitrator has found NYCB's decision to be wrong. As I continue my career elsewhere, I look forward to challenging myself as an artist and renewing my spirited passion for dance."

City Ballet notably had a change of direction when ballet master Peter Martins retired following allegations of misconduct.

Read more in the New York Times here.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You