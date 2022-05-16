Ann Kittredge's Debut Album 'reIMAGINE' Available on All Digital Platforms Today

It's today! Award-winning vocalist Ann Kittredge's debut recording reIMAGINE (King Kozmo Music, a subsidiary of Jazzheads), a specially curated collection of songs uniquely re-imagined and produced by award-winning songwriter and record producer Paul Rolnick, is available on all digital platforms as of today, May 16, 2022. For more information, visit www.annkittredge.com.

In celebration of this new release, Ms. Kittredge, will appear at The Laurie Beechman Theatre (407 West 42nd Street - between 9th & 10th Avenues) on Thursday, May 26th at 7pm with her Musical Director Christopher Denny (piano), Sean Harkness (guitar), Robbie Kondor (accordion), Jennifer Vincent (bass), Rex Benincasa (drums) and special guest Steve Ross. The evening will be directed by Barry Kleinbor.t There is a $20 cover charge ($25 food/beverage minimum.) Tickets are available here or by calling (212) 695-6909.

As a professional actress and singer, Ann Kittredge has devoted herself to a life of "imagining." This acumen has successfully taken her to Broadway, off-Broadway, regional theaters, films and television. When the pandemic and its subsequent lockdown happened in 2020, Ann devised an online cabaret series, "Virtual Shorts," as a way to keep live collaborative music active. The journey from monthly stream to recording studio proved inevitable. And so, welcome to reIMAGINE, the album with selections that are eclectically culled from Broadway, the movies, contemporary pop, and, in one case, a century old operetta. As the title proclaims, these songs have been re-imagined; newly conceived and inventively arranged. Employing three ace musical directors, Wendy Cavett, Christopher Denny and Alex Rybeck, a small group of top-notch side players, and artfully produced by Paul Rolnick of Zevely Records, Ann Kittredge provides you with a listening experience that is deeply moving, fresh and intimate.

Ann Kittredge reIMAGINE Track List:

1.Unwritten2 by Natasha Bedingfield, Danielle Brisebois & Wayne Rodrigues, from the album, Unwritten, 2004

Piano & arrangement: Wendy Cavett, Bass & Electric Guitar: Sean Harkness Drums & percussion: Rex Benincasa

2.Before I Gaze at You Again2,3 by Lerner & Loewe, from Camelot, 1960

Arrangement: Sean Harkness & Christopher Denny, Piano: Christopher Denny, Guitar: Sean Harkness

3.Before the Parade Passes By2 by Jerry Herman, from Hello, Dolly!, 1964

Piano & arrangement: Wendy Cavett, Bass: Mary Ann McSweeney, Drums & percussion: Rex Benincasa

4.Ah! Sweet Mystery of Life1 by Victor Herbert, from the opera, Naughty Marietta, 1910

Arrangement: Alex Rybeck, Guitar: Sean Harkness

5.Another Day of Sun1 by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul from the movie, La La Land, 2016 Piano & arrangement: Alex Rybeck, Guitar: Sean Harkness, Drums & percussion: Dan Gross

6.Hi-Lili, Hi-Lo/Love Makes the World Go 'Round2 Hi-Lili, Hi-Lo by Bronislau Kaper &

Helen Deutsch from the movie, Lili, 1953; Love Makes the World Go 'Round by Bob Merrill from the musical, Carnival, 1961, Arrangement: Tracy Stark, Jon Delfin & Ann Kittredge, Piano: Wendy Cavett

7.Make Them Hear You/Keep On Standing2 by Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, from

Ann Kittredge: Fancy Meeting You Here, An Evening of Ahrens & Flaherty, 2018. Make Them Hear You originally from the musical, Ragtime, 1996; Keep On Standing originally from Rocky the Musical, 2012 Piano & arrangement: Alex Rybeck, Bass: Mary Ann McSweeney, Electric Guitar: Sean Harkness, Drums & percussion: Rex Benincasa

8.Snow3 by Irving Berlin, from the movie, White Christmas (1954)

Piano & arrangement: Alex Rybeck, Drums & percussion: Rex Benincasa

9.Berlin Monologue3 Piano: Alex Rybeck

10.Free3 by Irving Berlin, cut from the musical, Call Me Madam, (1949) Piano & arrangement: Alex Rybeck, Drums & percussion: Rex Benincasa

11.The Power of One2 by Mervyn Warren & Mark Chait, from the movie Pokémon: The Movie 2000 Piano & arrangement: Christopher Denny, Bass: Mary Ann McSweeney, Drums & percussion: Rex Benincasa String orchestration: Tom Kochan, Violin: Robin Zeh (CM), Paul Woodiel, Joyce Hammann, Viola: Katarzyna Bryla, Cello: Deborah Assael

12.Time in a Bottle2 by Jim Croce, from his 1st album, You Don't Mess Around with Jim, 1972 Arrangement: Wendy Cavett & Ann Kittredge, Piano: Wendy Cavett, Bass: Mary Ann McSweeney, Accordion: Robbie Kondor

Bonus: Edelweiss2,3 by Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II, from The Sound of Music, 1959 Vocals: featuring Steve Ross, Pianos & arrangement: Steve Ross & Christopher Denny, Keyboard: Alex Rybeck

Recorded at: 1. 2nd Story Sound, NYC, Engineer: M.P. Kuo; 2. Dubway Studios, NYC, Engineer: Violette Furton; 3. Samurai Recording Studio, NYC, Engineer: David Stoller

Produced & Mixed by Paul Rolnick, Zevely Records, Inc.

Mastering: Alan Silverman at Arf Digital

BIOS

Ann Kittredge is an award-winning performer who has worked on Broadway and off and at major venues across the country with top producers and directors throughout her career. She is a recipient of the MAC award for her cabaret show, One Night Only at Feinstein's/54 Below, her Evening of Ahrens & Flaherty and Movie Nite has garnered rave reviews, and she has become a regular in the major NYC cabaret venues. She produced and hosted the critically acclaimed online program, "Virtual Shorts", inspired by the isolation of the pandemic and eagerness for live, collaborative performance. Offstage, Ann's favorite pastime involves chains, leather and sand (sure, ask her about it). She volunteered for many years as a child education advocate and currently sits on the American Songbook Association Executive Board, an organization that provides cabaret workshops to underprivileged NYC public school students and music programs for underserved Senior Centers. She is also an active member of Soka Gakkai International, a Buddhist NGO of the United Nations.

Christopher Denny is a multi-Bistro and MAC Award winner who has served as musical director, arranger and pianist for such theater, cabaret and opera luminaries as Julie Wilson, Karen Mason, Brent Barrett, Lorna Dallas, Rod Gilfry, Tammy Grimes, Gregg Edelman, David Campbell, David Burnham, Ron Raines, Faith Prince, Jason Graae, Andrea Marcovicci, Lauren Bacall, Dorothy Loudon, Kaye Ballard, Jeff Harnar and Steven Brinberg. His forty-year career has taken him to virtually all of the major venues in New York and throughout the U.S., notably including Carnegie Hall, where he performed his own arrangements with Skitch Henderson and the New York Pops, as well as to Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu, Australia, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Mexico, Paris and London's West End. Film work includes having produced the recording sessions of Placido Domingo for Baz Luhrmann's Oscar-winning musical film, Moulin Rouge. He has recorded about thirty-five CD's.

Wendy Bobbitt Cavett is currently Music Director for Broadway's Come From Away. Other Broadway and Off- Broadway credits include: Hamilton, Mamma Mia!, The Scarlet Pimpernel, A Year with Frog and Toad, The Most Happy Fella, and A Tale of Two Cities. National and International credits include: The Who's Tommy, Mamma Mia!, and A Chorus Line. Musical in development: SuperYou, a female superhero fantasy. Wendy is on the theatre faculty of Wagner College.

Alex Rybeck is an award-winning pianist, arranger, composer and music director, known for his work on Broadway (Grand Hotel, Merrily We Roll Along), in cabarets and concert halls, and on recordings. Among the countless artists he has been privileged to work with are Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway, Faith Prince, Jane Olivor, Donna McKechnie, Karen Akers, Karen Mason, Billy Porter, Sally Mayes and Jeff Harnar. In recent years he has created acts for Kevin Dozier, Celia Berk, Ann Talman, and Ann Kittredge. As a songwriter, he has collaborated with such lyricists as Carol Hall, Michael Stewart, Ira Gasman, Bob Levy and Barbara Fried. He was mentored by Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Schwartz, and Stephen Sondheim. He lives in New York.

Paul Rolnick is a record producer, engineer, session singer and Award-winning songwriter. Including Let The Music Play (2022 MAC Award), It's About Time (2013 MAC Award), Cold Enough To Cross (2006 Backstage BISTRO Award), and Shoot For The Moon (EMMY Award Nomination). He was honored with the 2020 ASCAP Foundation Jamie DeRoy & Friends Award. Paul co-created, co-produced and co-wrote +AUTO-TUNE The Munsters for COZI-TV. And theme music for The Big Apple Circus. Artists he has worked with include Judy Collins, Michael McDonald, Jimmy Buffet, Willie Nelson, Shawn Colvin, Rosanne Cash, Jim Dawson, Steven Stills, Ani DiFranco, Frank Sinatra, Julie Gold, Robert Gordon, Joan Baez, Stephen Schwartz, Kathie Lee Gifford, Barry Manilow, Billy Stritch, Karen Mason (8 Albums), Paul Evans, Rebecca Luker, Billy Goldenberg, Julie Wilson, Shelly Markham, Jamie DeRoy & Friends (6 Albums), David Friedman, and Herman Munster. TV music includes Embracing Judaism; Grateful Am I, To You; To God's Ear (ABC); Kid's Court (Nickelodeon); Afterdrive (Comedy Central); American Families (Nostalgia Network); numerous songs on "Young & Restless," "As The World Turns," "Guiding Light," "Another World," and Hallmark Movies_.

Barry Kleinbort has earned the prestigious Edward Kleban Foundation Award for Lyric Writing, two Gilman-Gonzalez Musical Theatre Awards, the Second Stage Theater Writers Award for Musicals, the Jamie deRoy/ ASCAP award, two Back Stage Bistro awards and twelve Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) awards for his directorial and songwriting efforts. He recently did the book for Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood at the YORK theater which is returning there in the fall. He has written music, book and lyrics for many musicals both regionally and off-Broadway including WAS (with Joseph Thalken) and 13 Things About Ed Carpolotti starring Penny Fuller at 59 E 59. Also off-Broadway and on tour, he co-conceived and directed Len Cariou in his one-man show, Broadway and the Bard. He provided scripts for eight PBS TV specials and was an artistic consultant for "Cathouse: The Musical" for HBO. He has directed and/or written special material for Brent Barrett, Petula Clark, Marvin Hamlisch, Kaye Ballard, Rita Gardner, Regis Philbin, John Barrowman, Lorna Dallas, Liz Robertson, John Epperson, Tony Roberts, Anita Gillette, Karen Mason, Sylvia McNair, Harolyn Blackwell, Heather MacRae, and many, many others.

Jazzheads Music Group/King Kozmo Music is headed by award winning composer, pianist, author, and educator Randy Klein. Randy takes a very active part in working with all aspects of the recordings that are released on Jazzheads. He demands a high level of musical excellence from himself as well as from the product on the label. Jazzheads Music Group is a creative independent music company that is constantly growing and evolving. Jazzheads Music Group provides excellent services including production, manufacturing, distribution, and promotion with experienced and qualified decision making that is personable and artist-friendly.

