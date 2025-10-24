Angèle and Paddy McKillen to Be Honored at L’Alliance New York 2025 Gala at The Plaza Hotel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



L’Alliance New York has announced that international music star Angèle and Irish hotelier and art collector Paddy McKillen will receive top honors at the 2025 Gala de L’Alliance, taking place Thursday, November 13 at The Plaza Hotel. Angèle will receive the Trophée des Arts for artistic excellence and cross-cultural impact, while McKillen will be recognized with the Trophée de L’Alliance for his leadership in culture and design.

This year’s gala will unite leaders from the worlds of art, cuisine, and philanthropy, featuring a culinary collaboration between chefs Daniel Boulud and Francis Mallmann, original artwork by Elizabeth Colomba, and an afterparty DJ set by French pop artist Julien Granel. The evening will celebrate “the power of encounters,” says Tatyana Franck, President of L’Alliance New York, “between art and gastronomy, vision and community, the Francophone world and the United States.”

The 2025 Gala is made possible through the support of CHANEL, with Amandine and Stephen Freidheim serving as Co-Chairs. The event will also welcome Jérôme Bonnafont, Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations, among other distinguished guests.

The evening’s schedule includes a press call at 5:30 p.m., cocktail reception at 6 p.m., seated dinner at 7:30 p.m., and afterparty at 10 p.m.

About the Honorees

Angèle — A Belgian singer-songwriter, musician, and producer, Angèle rose to fame through viral performances and breakout hits including La Loi de Murphy and Tout oublier. Her debut album Brol sold over 500,000 copies, earning multiple NRJ Music Awards, followed by her chart-topping Nonante-Cinq in 2021. She has collaborated with Dua Lipa (Fever), performed at Coachella, closed the 2024 Paris Olympics, and recently became the face of CHANEL’s Chance Eau Splendide.

Paddy McKillen — The Belfast-born hotelier and investor is known for integrating art, architecture, and landscape into his hospitality projects. His acclaimed estate Château La Coste near Aix-en-Provence brings together works by artists such as Louise Bourgeois, Richard Serra, and Jenny Holzer with architecture by Tadao Ando and Renzo Piano. A recipient of the French Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, McKillen is also Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Ireland.

About L’Alliance New York

L’Alliance New York is the city’s leading independent organization dedicated to French language and Francophone cultures, welcoming more than 150,000 visitors annually. Its programs include the Bastille Day Festival on Madison Avenue, Crossing the Line Festival, and Animation First, the largest Francophone animation festival in the U.S. Proceeds from the annual Gala de L’Alliance support the organization’s educational and cultural programs.

For more information, visit lallianceny.org.