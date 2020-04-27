Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration Will Stream This Weekend as Part of THE SHOWS MUST GO ON!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream on YouTube this Saturday, as part of The Shows Must Go On!

Fans can tune in on Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3 to watch this tribute, which was held in honor of the composer's 50th birthday. Performers include Tina Arena, Antonio Banderas, Glenn Close, Donny Osmond, and more.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will be available beginning at 4AM on May 2.

The concert is free to watch, but fans wishing to make a donation, are directed to Acting for Others, Broadway Cares and Actors Benevolent Fund.

Watch a preview for the concert below, featuring Michael Ball performing 'Love Changes Everything' from Aspects of Love!





