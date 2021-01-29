Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Andrew Lloyd Webber Teases Changes at Her Majesty's Theatre Make It Even More 'Phantom-Like'

The Phantom of the Opera is currently planning for a June 2021 return to the West End.

Jan. 29, 2021  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, work is underway on Her Majesty's Theatre in London, in preparation for the return of The Phantom of the Opera on the West End. In a recent interview with The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Andrew Lloyd Webber teased that Phans will be pleased with the theatre's improvements.

"I was in Her Majesty's Theatre yesterday, with Cameron Mackintosh actually," he said. "It's going to be when it comes back, better than ever. We've been able to do things to the theatre to make it even more Phantom-like."

The show's official Twitter account shared a video of the theatre, in its various stages of renovation. "With the new year almost upon us, we are excited to see work at Her Majesty's underway and are looking forward to sharing updates as we prepare to return the Phantom to its London home in June," the tweet reads.

The show is currently planning previews from June 5, provided that government social distancing rules are lifted in time.

Irish actor Killian Donnelly will don the Phantom's iconic mask when the show makes its return to Her Majesty's Theatre. This summer, Mackintosh confirmed that a "brand new physical production" of the show will run in the West End when it returns.


