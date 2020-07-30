A 'Brand New Physical Production' of PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Run in the West End When Theatres Are Able to Reopen
Andrew Lloyd Webber recently confirmed that despite having to close due to the pandemic, PHANTOM will reopen as soon as possible
WhatsOnStage has reported that a statement released from the Phantom of the Opera production, sent by spokespeople for Cameron Mackintosh, has confirmed that a "brand new physical production" of the show will run in the West End in the future.
Read the full story HERE.
The statement reads:
"When Andrew and Cameron re-launch Phantom in London it will be with a brand new physical production of Maria Bjornson's original design, in a refurbished theatre. LWT have just taken a 50 year lease extension on Her Majesty's and will do everything in their power to re-launch, better than ever, once the work is completed. We wish that we could put a date on it - but at this stage there are just too many variables. In summary, we can't tell you exactly when the Phantom will be back but we can tell you that he will be back."
Lloyd Webber recently spoke about the closing of Phantom, stating in a tweet, "As far as I'm concerned Phantom will reopen as soon as is possible,"
Check out the full story HERE.
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
