Andrew Kober, Jessica Vosk, Janine DiVita and Kahlil Garcia to Star in REASONS TO BE HAPPY Benefit Reading

The Reading Series, a new virtual benefit series, has announced their next production with Neil LaBute's REASONS TO BE HAPPY, which will take place on Wednesday, March 31st at 8pm. The company has previously produced REASONS TO BE PRETTY and will complete LaBute's beauty trilogy with REASONS TO BE PRETTY HAPPY on Friday, April 30th.

Directed by Alison Tanney (The Theatre Enthusiast Podcast), the live reading will reunite Andrew Kober (Hair) as Greg, Jessica Vosk (Wicked) as Steph, Janine DiVita (The Mystery of Edwin Drood) as Carly, and Kahlil Garcia ("The Newsroom") as Kent. The four cast members played their same roles in REASONS TO BE PRETTY as well, and will reunite once again for REASONS TO BE PRETTY HAPPY. Melanie Magri also returns to read the stage directions.

This is the sixth benefit reading for The Reading Series, having previously produced star-studded productions of SOME GIRL(S); RABBIT HOLE; the previously mentioned REASONS TO BE PRETTY; NEXT FALL; and BECKY SHAW. The Reading Series is produced by Kerrie Bond and Erin S. Leddy. Tim Realbuto serves as Artistic Coordinator.

Three years after a contentious break-up, Steph and Greg are wondering if they can make a fresh go of it. Trouble is, she's married to someone else and he's just embarked on a relationship with Steph's best friend, Carly, a single mom whose jealous ex-husband, Kent, has trouble articulating his feelings. Navigating the rocky landscape of conflicting agendas and exploding emotions isn't going to be easy for any of them. REASONS TO BE HAPPY is a funny, surprising, and poignant play about the choices and sacrifices we are willing to make in the pursuit of that often elusive ideal: happiness.

The live stream is free to watch, but a donation to The Actors Fund is suggested. Please visit

www.TheReadingSeries.org for more information.