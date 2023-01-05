Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Andrew Barth Feldman to Present BARTH MITZVAH BOY Featuring Gaten Matarazzo & More

Special guests also include Shereen Pimentel, Alex Boniello and more.

Jan. 05, 2023  
Andrew Barth Feldman to Present BARTH MITZVAH BOY Featuring Gaten Matarazzo & More

Andrew Barth Feldman will be performing new original music and reliving his Bar Mitzvah at Manhattan's Midnight Theatre on January 28 & 30. Barth Mitzvah Boy: An Evening Of Original Music will feature special guests, including Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things, Parade at New York City Center), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story, Into the Woods at New York City Center), Alex Boniello (Dear Evan Hansen, Spring Awakening), Gian Perez (Sing Street), Heath Saunders (Great Comet, Company) & more - complete list of guests below & tickets here.

As part of his original Bar Mitzvah project, Feldman founded his own musical theater company, Zneefrock Productions, to raise money for autism research. His performances have been praised by many including The New York Times, who said of his title role in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway: "Andrew Barth Feldman made me forget where I was, who I was, that I was anything other than part of the world onstage." His previous cabaret show, Park Map, won the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Show. Coming up, he'll be starring opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the movie No Hard Feelings.

Barth Mitzvah Boy: An Evening Of Original Music is directed by Marc Tumminelli, who won an award for directing Andrew Barth Feldman's Park Map, as well as the club acts for multiple Broadway stars including: Erika Henningsen, Micaela Diamond and Farah Alvin. He is also the founder and director of Broadway Workshop, NYC's top training program for young actors.

The evening will show off the Midnight Theatre's magical capabilities, with 270-degree projection-mapped visuals, D&B surround sound and more. Coming up, the dazzling 160-seat theater will also host podcast tapings with Impractical Jokers stars Q, Murr and Sal, Midnight Theatre Football Club, The Moth Storyslam Open-Mic, psychic channeling with Craig Mcmanus, comedy shows and more. Tickets for all events available here.

Before the shows, guests can dine at pan-Asian restaurant and lounge Hidden Leaf, created by chef/restaurateur Josh Cohen (Chez Ma Tante, Lilia, Saint Vitus). With a kitchen helmed by Chef Chai Trivedi (Pranna, Tamarind, Buddakan, Eventi Hotel), the romantic and playfully chic dining room serves polished, table-sharing, pan-Asian cuisine. Aperitivo bar Midnight Cafe is also open, delivering a high-energy, fun experience, soundtracked to 70's Italian disco.

"Barth Mitzvah Boy: An Evening Of Original Music" Guests:

Alex Boniello (Dear Evan Hansen, Spring Awakening)

Zack Calderon (The Wilds on Amazon Prime)

Amanda Rose Gross

Paul Hogan

Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things, Parade at New York City Center)

Gian Perez (Sing Street)

Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story, Into the Woods at New York City Center)

Sam Primack (Dear Evan Hansen)

Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen, Be More Chill, Billions)

Heath Saunders (Great Comet, Company)

Sadie Seelert

Samantha Williams (Dear Evan Hansen, Caroline or Change)

About Midnight Theatre & Hidden Leaf:

Midnight Theatre is a new, intimate performance venue in the heart of New York's Manhattan West - Brookfield Properties' latest neighborhood development between 9th and 10th Avenues and West 31st and 33rd streets. The ever-evolving, 160-seat theater features unique experiences of magic, music, comedy, theater, and performance art. Inside the glamorous Midnight Theatre is an equally elegant and lively restaurant and bar, Hidden Leaf. Created by chef/restaurateur Josh Cohen (Chez Ma Tante, Lilia, Saint Vitus) and with a kitchen helmed by Chef Chai Trivedi (Pranna, Tamarind, Buddakan, Eventi Hotel), the romantic and playfully chic dining room serves polished, table-sharing, pan-Asian cuisine. Midnight Theatre's street level aperitivo bar Midnight Cafe is also open, delivering a high-energy, fun experience, soundtracked to 70's Italian disco.




Related Stories
Tony Yazbeck In Ten Videos Photo
Tony Yazbeck In Ten Videos
54 Below will have two Tonys next week when Tony Yazbeck plays Broadway's Living Room for two nights.
Cicily Daniels, Tamar Greene, And Ben Roseberry Tell Brett Maciass TALL TALE OF EL MEXICAN Photo
Cicily Daniels, Tamar Greene, And Ben Roseberry Tell Brett Macias's TALL TALE OF EL MEXICANO BLANCO, January 30
Mexican-American composer Brett Macias tells Tall Tales of El Mexicano Blanco at The Green Room 42 on January 30th at 7pm. The event can be attended in-person or online.
Samantha Pauly to Launch Monthlong Residency at Chelsea Table + Stage Photo
Samantha Pauly to Launch Monthlong Residency at Chelsea Table + Stage
CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the return of Samantha Pauly, from the original cast of SIX The Musical on Broadway, who launches a monthly residency on Monday, January 23 at 7:00 PM.
Nana Kono To Perform BRILLIANT at Dont Tell Mama For One Night Only Photo
Nana Kono To Perform BRILLIANT at Don't Tell Mama For One Night Only
Award-winning actress Nana Kono, star of numerous Ongakuza Musical Company productions such as 'Mademoiselle Mozart' , 'The Little Prince', and 'SUNDAY' will perform in her first solo live concert in New York at Don't Tell Mama.

More Hot Stories For You


PETER PAN GOES WRONG Will Open on Broadway This SpringPETER PAN GOES WRONG Will Open on Broadway This Spring
January 5, 2023

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, from the team that brought us The Play That Goes Wrong, is coming to Broadway this season! See who's in the cast, how to purchase tickets and more.
Sonya Balsara Joins ALADDIN as Jasmine Beginning Next WeekSonya Balsara Joins ALADDIN as Jasmine Beginning Next Week
January 5, 2023

Disney’s hit musical Aladdin will welcome Sonya Balsara to the company as Jasmine beginning Thursday, January 19. Aladdin marks Balsara’s Broadway debut, though she played the role on Broadway for several weeks last fall. 
Now Hiring: Choreographer, Marketing Manager and More - BroadwayWorld ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Choreographer, Marketing Manager and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds
January 5, 2023

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 1/5/2023 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.
Wake Up With BWW 1/5: HADESTOWN Becomes Longest-Running Show at the Walter Kerr, and More!Wake Up With BWW 1/5: HADESTOWN Becomes Longest-Running Show at the Walter Kerr, and More!
January 5, 2023

Top stories include Hadestown becoming the longest-running show at the Walter Kerr Theatre, and The Lion King having the highest-grossing week in Broadway history! Plus, James Marsden reveals he has his sights on Broadway, and more!
Harvey Fierstein Gifts $250,000 Matching Grant To Tony-Winning La MaMa Experimental Theatre ClubHarvey Fierstein Gifts $250,000 Matching Grant To Tony-Winning La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club
January 4, 2023

La MaMa ETC has announced a $250,000 matching grant from the actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein, one of La MaMa's most beloved and iconic artists, to help complete the renovation and historic restoration of La MaMa's landmark building at 74 East 4th Street.  The gift was announced by Mary Fulham, La MaMa's Managing Director.  
share