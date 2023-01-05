Andrew Barth Feldman to Present BARTH MITZVAH BOY Featuring Gaten Matarazzo & More

Andrew Barth Feldman will be performing new original music and reliving his Bar Mitzvah at Manhattan's Midnight Theatre on January 28 & 30. Barth Mitzvah Boy: An Evening Of Original Music will feature special guests, including Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things, Parade at New York City Center), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story, Into the Woods at New York City Center), Alex Boniello (Dear Evan Hansen, Spring Awakening), Gian Perez (Sing Street), Heath Saunders (Great Comet, Company) & more - complete list of guests below & tickets here.

As part of his original Bar Mitzvah project, Feldman founded his own musical theater company, Zneefrock Productions, to raise money for autism research. His performances have been praised by many including The New York Times, who said of his title role in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway: "Andrew Barth Feldman made me forget where I was, who I was, that I was anything other than part of the world onstage." His previous cabaret show, Park Map, won the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Show. Coming up, he'll be starring opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the movie No Hard Feelings.

Barth Mitzvah Boy: An Evening Of Original Music is directed by Marc Tumminelli, who won an award for directing Andrew Barth Feldman's Park Map, as well as the club acts for multiple Broadway stars including: Erika Henningsen, Micaela Diamond and Farah Alvin. He is also the founder and director of Broadway Workshop, NYC's top training program for young actors.

The evening will show off the Midnight Theatre's magical capabilities, with 270-degree projection-mapped visuals, D&B surround sound and more. Coming up, the dazzling 160-seat theater will also host podcast tapings with Impractical Jokers stars Q, Murr and Sal, Midnight Theatre Football Club, The Moth Storyslam Open-Mic, psychic channeling with Craig Mcmanus, comedy shows and more. Tickets for all events available here.

Before the shows, guests can dine at pan-Asian restaurant and lounge Hidden Leaf, created by chef/restaurateur Josh Cohen (Chez Ma Tante, Lilia, Saint Vitus). With a kitchen helmed by Chef Chai Trivedi (Pranna, Tamarind, Buddakan, Eventi Hotel), the romantic and playfully chic dining room serves polished, table-sharing, pan-Asian cuisine. Aperitivo bar Midnight Cafe is also open, delivering a high-energy, fun experience, soundtracked to 70's Italian disco.

"Barth Mitzvah Boy: An Evening Of Original Music" Guests:

Alex Boniello (Dear Evan Hansen, Spring Awakening)

Zack Calderon (The Wilds on Amazon Prime)

Amanda Rose Gross

Paul Hogan

Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things, Parade at New York City Center)

Gian Perez (Sing Street)

Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story, Into the Woods at New York City Center)

Sam Primack (Dear Evan Hansen)

Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen, Be More Chill, Billions)

Heath Saunders (Great Comet, Company)

Sadie Seelert

Samantha Williams (Dear Evan Hansen, Caroline or Change)

About Midnight Theatre & Hidden Leaf:

Midnight Theatre is a new, intimate performance venue in the heart of New York's Manhattan West - Brookfield Properties' latest neighborhood development between 9th and 10th Avenues and West 31st and 33rd streets. The ever-evolving, 160-seat theater features unique experiences of magic, music, comedy, theater, and performance art. Inside the glamorous Midnight Theatre is an equally elegant and lively restaurant and bar, Hidden Leaf. Created by chef/restaurateur Josh Cohen (Chez Ma Tante, Lilia, Saint Vitus) and with a kitchen helmed by Chef Chai Trivedi (Pranna, Tamarind, Buddakan, Eventi Hotel), the romantic and playfully chic dining room serves polished, table-sharing, pan-Asian cuisine. Midnight Theatre's street level aperitivo bar Midnight Cafe is also open, delivering a high-energy, fun experience, soundtracked to 70's Italian disco.