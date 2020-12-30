Andrew Barth Feldman, Kevin Chamberlin and More Share How RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Came Together
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical streams January 1 at 7pm ET.
Cast and creatives from Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical recently shared their thoughts in an interview with Inside Edition, giving an inside look into how the event came to be!
Andrew Barth Feldman shared, "For years, everyone's told me that I look like the guy from Ratatouille. My friend Nathan Fosbinder who wrote the song, also titled 'Anyone Can Cook'... and he said 'will you sing it for TikTok?' and I said 'Sure.' It feels like a prophecy being fulfilled that I'm playing this part.
Kevin Chamberlin shared, "I think I'm the only one who wrote the song and is performing their own song in this."
Executive producer Greg Nobile stated, "This is the most unbelievable exercise in audience development and creator development."
Check out the full interview HERE!
As was announced earlier today via TikTok, the Tony Award-winning theatrical production company Seaview (Slave Play; Sea Wall/A Life) will present, for one performance only, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical on Friday, January 1, 2021 at 7:00pm ET to benefit The Actors Fund. Presented in association with TikTok and TodayTix Presents, tickets for this one-time-only, online event are now on sale on TodayTix.com, and will be available for streaming for 72 hours.
RRatatouille: The TikTok Musical will star Wayne Brady (Django), Tituss Burgess (Remy), Kevin Chamberlin (Gusteau), Tony Award winner André De Shields (Ego), Andrew Barth Feldman (Linguini), Grammy Award nominee Adam Lambert (Emile), Tony winner Priscilla Lopez (Mabel), Tony nominee Ashley Park (Colette), Owen Tabaka (Young Ego), and three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa (Skinner), with Cori Jaskier, Talia Suskauer, Nikisha Williams, JJ Niemann, John Michael Lyles, Raymond J. Lee, and Joy Woods as the ensemble.
