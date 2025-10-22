American Symphony Orchestra To Present REQUIEM AND REVELATION At St. Bartholomew’s Church

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Symphony Orchestra (ASO), led by Music Director Leon Botstein, will present Requiem and Revelation—an evening of sacred masterworks—on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 8 p.m. at St. Bartholomew’s Church (325 Park Avenue, New York City).

The performance marks the U.S. premiere of Peter Cornelius’ Stabat Mater alongside Luigi Cherubini’s Requiem in C Minor. A pre-concert talk by Maestro Botstein begins at 7 p.m.

The concert takes place in the historic venue where ASO founder Leopold Stokowski began his U.S. conducting career. It is the second of five full-orchestra concerts in ASO’s 2025–26 season, continuing the orchestra’s mission to present rarely heard works that deserve renewed attention.

The performance will feature four soloists—all veterans of the Metropolitan Opera: soprano Wendy Bryn Harmer, mezzo-soprano Krysty Swann, tenor Eric Taylor, and bass Harold Wilson. The Bard Festival Chorale, directed by James Bagwell, joins the ASO for this event.

PROGRAM

Thursday, November 13, 2025

St. Bartholomew’s Church, 325 Park Avenue, NYC

Pre-concert Talk: 7 p.m.

Concert: 8 p.m.

American Symphony Orchestra

Leon Botstein, conductor

Wendy Bryn Harmer, soprano

Krysty Swann, mezzo-soprano

Eric Taylor, tenor

Harold Wilson, bass

Bard Festival Chorale, James Bagwell, Music Director

Program:

Peter Cornelius: Stabat Mater (U.S. Premiere)

Luigi Cherubini: Requiem in C Minor

Peter Cornelius, best known for his comic opera Der Barber von Bagdad, devoted his early work to sacred music. His 1849 Stabat Mater is an expressive, harmonically daring piece notable for its originality and dramatic power.

Luigi Cherubini, widely admired for his opera Medea, composed the Requiem in C Minor in 1816 to commemorate the anniversary of King Louis XVI’s execution. The work’s dark grandeur and striking orchestral color have long been praised by composers such as Beethoven, Brahms, and Schumann.

Tickets are priced $25–$65 and available at americansymphony.org.

The ASO’s next concert will take place January 30, 2026, at Carnegie Hall, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with a program of American composers and Wagner’s rarely performed American Centennial March.