American Songbook Association to Honor Sheldon Harnick; Kate Baldwin, Laura Benanti and More to Perform

The American Songbook Association presents their second annual gala "To Life! Celebrating Sheldon Harnick," on Monday, September 16 at 7:30 PM. Highlighting the gala is the presentation of the 2019 ASA Lifetime Achievement Award to this legendary lyricist of iconic shows such as Fiddler on the Roof, Fiorello!, She Loves Me, and more. The event takes place at the Pershing Square Signature Center's Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre (480 West 42nd Street, NYC). Talent currently scheduled to perform includesKate Baldwin, Laura Benanti, Robert Cuccioli, Ed Dixon, Adam Heller, Rebecca Luker, Brad Oscar, Melanie Moore,Samantha Massell, Alan Schmuckler, Jeff Harnar and Alex Rybeck, Kissy Simmons and Sidney Myer, with others to be added. The evening's host is Klea Blackhurt. Music Director and pianist Eugene Gwozdz leads a quartet featuring Danny Bacher on reeds, Tom Hubbard on bass, and Mark McLean on drums. For tickets, please visit AmericanSongbookAssociation.org

Marilyn Lester, the ASA's Executive Director, comments "Our annual gala is both a major fundraiser and a key method to spotlight the great treasures of American popular music. The core of our mission is to preserve and foster this immense cultural gift of the great songwriters and their work. We are thrilled that Mr. Harnick, whose songs have graced stages both in New York and around the world, is helping us raise money for our educational outreach and other methods of promoting the grand tradition of extraordinary songwriting and the joy it spreads."

The event's Honorary Co-Chairs are Joel Grey and Rita Gardner, with the Honorary Committee comprised of Sherman Yellen, Kerry Conte, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker Mitchell, Danny Burstein, Jim Dale and Jamie de Roy.

Premium seating is $150. General orchestra seating is $75. General mezzanine seating is $45. Tickets and information are available at AmericanSongbookAssociation.org





