American Classical Orchestra To Perform Morning Stars At Alice Tully Hall

The American Classical Orchestra (ACO), led by founder and artistic director Thomas Crawford, will present Morning Stars at Alice Tully Hall. The program will feature rising soprano Song Hee Lee in Mozart’s Exsultate, Jubilate, alongside orchestral works by Mozart, Boccherini, and Haydn.

The concert will open with the overture to Mozart’s La finta semplice, the composer’s first full-length opera, followed by Boccherini’s Symphony No. 26 in C Minor, written during his service to King Friedrich Wilhelm II of Prussia and notable for its use of solo instrumental writing. Lee will then appear in Mozart’s Exsultate, Jubilate, a work composed for the castrato Venanzio Rauzzini and frequently associated with virtuosic soprano performance. The program will conclude with Haydn’s Symphony No. 6, “Le Matin,” an early example of programmatic symphonic writing inspired by the sounds of morning.

Lee’s recent performances have drawn critical attention, including appearances in Handel repertoire and operatic roles in New York. She is scheduled to make international debuts with Les Arts Florissants and Les Musiciens du Louvre in the coming season.

Following Morning Stars, the American Classical Orchestra will next present an all-Bach program of solo cantatas and instrumental works later in the season.

Program

Mozart: Overture to La finta semplice, K. 51

Boccherini: Symphony No. 26 in C Minor, Op. 41, G.519

Mozart: Exsultate, Jubilate, K. 165

Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D Major, Hob. I:6, “Le Matin”

Performers

American Classical Orchestra

Thomas Crawford, conductor

Song Hee Lee, soprano