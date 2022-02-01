Ali Ewoldt To Lead Signature Theatre's SHE LOVES ME

Signature Theatre announced today the cast and creative team for the charming musical She Loves Me by Joe Masteroff (book), Jerry Bock (music), and Sheldon Harnick(lyrics), based on a play by Miklos Laszlo.

The production, directed by Signature's Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (RENT, A Chorus Line) will feature Ali Ewoldt (Broadway's Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera) as Amalia Balash, and Deven Kolluri (Geva Theatre's A Christmas Carol, Bay Street Theater's Camelot) as Georg Nowack. Performances run March 1 - April 24, 2022 in Signature's MAX Theatre. Tickets are available at SigTheatre.org.

"She Loves Me is the effervescent and romantic story we so desperately need right now," said Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner. "I look forward to audiences experiencing this perfectly crafted jewel of a musical in our intimate MAX Theatre. While the outside world can sometimes be bleak and cynical, a trip to days gone by with this wonderful company and thrilling orchestra is truly the best medicine for this moment."

In the romantic comedy musical She Loves Me, two salesclerks working in a charming 1930s European perfumery spar endlessly, each saving their sweetest words for an anonymous pen pal. Unbeknownst to them, however, their "dear friend" happens to be each other in a joyful, transcendent, and perfectly crafted escapade featuring the treasured songs "Vanilla Ice Cream," "A Trip to the Library" and the irrepressible title song. Kelly Crandall d'Amboise (Signature's Grand Hotel, Light Years) is the choreographer, and Jon Kalbfleisch (Assassins, Simply Sondheim) is the Music Director and Conductor.

She Loves Me is dedicated to the memory of Helen Lee Henderson. "Helen was a passionate supporter of and cheerleader for the arts in the Washington area and Pittsburgh," said Maggie Boland, Signature's Managing Director. "To honor her long-lasting commitment to Signature, we are recognizing her personal and philanthropic legacy at She Loves Me, a show Helen would have been delighted by."

In addition to Ali Ewoldt and Deven Kolluri the cast for She Loves Me includes Emmanuel Elliot Key (Arts Centric's La Cage aux Folles, Pittsburgh Alumni Theater Company's Passing Strange) as Arpad Laszlo, Bobby Smith (Signature's Assassins, Grand Hotel) as Ladislav Sipos, Maria Rizzo (Signature's A Chorus Line, Crazy for You) as Ilona Ritter, Vincent Kempski (Signature's RENT, Assassins) as Steven Kodaly, Lawrence Redmond (Signature's Passion, Titanic) as Mr. Maraczek and David Schlumpf (Olney Theatre's Elf, Grease, the Musical National Tour) as the Head Waiter. Ensemble members are Andre Hinds (Signature's After Midnight, The Scottsboro Boys), Christopher Mueller (Signature's Simply Sondheim, Assassins), Daniel Powers (Signature's A Chorus Line, Billy Elliot), Olivia Ashley Reed (Signature's Freaky Friday, Mamma Mia! National Tour), Katherine Riddle (Shakespeare Theatre's The Secret Garden, Glimmerglass's Sweeney Todd) and Jillian Wessel (Signature's A Chorus Line, Keegan Theatre's Chicago). Drake Leach, Sarah Anne Sillers and Dylan Toms are swings.

Joining Matthew Gardiner, Kelly Crandall d'Amboise and Jon Kalbfleisch on the creative team are Lee Savage (Signature's Passion, Broadway's The Lightning Thief) Scenic Design, Alejo Vietti (Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Allegiance) Costume Design, Adam Honoré (Signature's RENT, Broadway's Chicken and Biscuits) Lighting Design, Ryan Hickey (Signature's RENT, After Midnight) Sound Design, and Anne Nesmith (Signature's A Little Night Music, West Side Story) Wig Design. Chelsea Pace is Signature's Resident Intimacy Consultant. Signature Casting is by Kelly Crandall D'Amboise and Jorge Acevedo. New York Casting Agent is Stewart/Whitley. Kerry Epstein is the Production Stage Manager, Julia Singer is the Assistant Stage Manager, Katie Moshier is the Production Assistant, Clancey Yovanovich is the Assistant Director, Angie Benson is the Associate Music Director, Alexander Greenberg is the Keyboard Programmer.

