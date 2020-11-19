Alexander Mendoza To Release New Single With Proceeds Going To BLM, It Gets Better And BC/EFA

Alexander Mendoza (World Tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, 1st National Tour of Sister Act The Musical, North American Tour of Mamma Mia!, Disney's Beauty and the Beast at Alabama Shakespeare Festival) will release his version of "At This Table," Friday November 27, the proceeds from which are being donated to Black Lives Matter, It Gets Better and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Originally written by Idina Menzel and Jonas Myrin, performed by Menzel, Mendoza worked with producer James Thompson of The Writing Room (Kaleena Zanders, KIIS FM, Disney World, Showtime) and the recording was mastered by Grammy nominee Dale Becker of Becker Mastering (Chloe X Halle, Khalid, Adam Lambert).

Mendoza said:

"During my breaks from the World Tour of The Phantom of the Opera, I began working with James Thompson on recording music at The Writing Room in Los Angeles. Flexing an entirely new muscle was exciting and once I returned from the tour in February, we set ourselves to crafting a series of singles.

"We found a socially-distanced way to work together and hope to provide people some levity in the form of music. Music has always been transformative in my own life, lifting me up and brightening my outlook. I can't think of a time when we've needed that more.

"I wanted to record this song, 'At This Table,' because it speaks to this specific moment in time. The lyrics reflect the hopes and goals shared by organizations like Black Lives Matter, It Gets Better and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, organizations who are fighting for equality and acceptance and an inclusive table. Proceeds from the sales of the song are being donated to those specific organizations.

"The song also reminds me to reach out to a friend who lives alone, to call family who don't live close, and to be intentional about taking care of those around me. My hope is that it will do the same for everyone who hears it.

"We are so fractured as a nation and at this time of the year, we need to come together as family, as friends, as brothers and sisters, and as a people. The song says it so beautifully, 'At this table, everyone is welcome.' That's what we need at our holiday tables and that's what we need in our nation."

"At This Table" will be available at midnight on November 27, 2020 on iTunes, YouTube and all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, and TIDAL.

Photo credit: Stephanie Girard Photography

