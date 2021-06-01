Alanis Morissette to Celebrate 25 Years Of JAGGED LITTLE PILL with 2021-2022 World Tour



Today, legendary singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette announced new tour dates for her 2021-2022 world tour to celebrate 25 years of JAGGED LITTLE PILL, her 1995 landmark album that became the soundtrack of a generation and the basis for the Tony-nominated musical of the same name.

The 35-date US tour will kick off August 12, 2021 in Austin, TX. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will hit cities like Dallas, Nashville and Denver before wrapping in Los Angeles, which by popular demand, will include a two night special at The Hollywood Bowl on October 5th and 6th.

On this special anniversary tour, Alanis will perform her iconic album Jagged Little Pill in its entirety, as well as a variety of hits including tracks from her latest album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road.

The tour has also added some new stops including, Kansas City, MO, Denver, CO, San Diego, CA and Las Vegas, NV. The tour will then travel to Europe stopping in various countries including Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Hungary, Italy and Spain, before wrapping in the UK with 2 nights at the O2 Arena in London. The Australia, New Zealand and Philippines leg of the tour has been moved to November 2022.

Presale tickets will be available beginning on June 3rd and general onsale tickets for new shows begin on June 4th at 10am local time on LiveNation.com. For more information, please visit https://alanis.com/.

The Tony-nominated Broadway musical that bears the album's name and track list will resume performances at the Broadhurst Theater this October. Find out what other shows are reopening, and when, here!

Released on June 13, 1995, the tremendous success of Alanis Morissette's album Jagged Little Pill skyrocketed her to become the bestselling international debut artist in history; a title she still holds, with the record's sales reaching 33 million copies worldwide. 25 years after its release, Jagged Little Pill continues to be one of the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums of All Time. With ten eclectic and acclaimed albums released over the subsequent years, Morissette's music has garnered 7 Grammy Awards (with 14 nominations), a Golden Globe nomination, and total sales of over 60 million albums.

Jagged Little Pill the musical has been nominated for fifteen 2020 Tony Awards. Original Broadway Cast Recording was officially released on December 6, 2019 - the day after the show's opening night on Broadway - and won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Album in March 2021.