You Oughta Know JAGGED LITTLE PILL Will Return to Broadway in October

Producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price have announced that the 15-time Tony Award-nominated and Grammy Award-winning Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill will reopen on Broadway on Thursday, October 21, 2021, ending a nineteen-month suspension of performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets to the show inspired by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name - are on sale now at Telecharge.com.

"Jagged Little Pill is about the complicated and harrowing effects of what it means to be disconnected from one another - and the beautiful, exhilarating healing that can happen when we rally together in those tough moments, to become beacons of vision and empathy for one another," said Alanis Morissette. "That has never felt more real than during this tumultuous past year, and I could not be more thrilled to glimpse the light at the end of this long tunnel that the live arts community has endured. This amazing family of Broadway artists will be raising their voices together again on stage this fall - and it will be a tremendous outpouring of many feelings, healing, and service, with our reunion making sure that we burn more brightly and passionately together than ever before."

In accordance with standards set by the Centers for Disease Control, New York State, and New York City, the musical intends to resume at full capacity audiences, though there will be new precautionary procedures and physical adjustments in place to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. New protective systems - including sanitization and filtration requirements - will be implemented by the Broadhurst Theatre to align with federal and state recommendations, and if any regulations change, the Theatre will follow State, and Federal guidelines to maintain safety for all.

Written by Academy Award winner Diablo Codya??(Juno, Tully), the hit Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill tells a fearlessly modern original story about The Healys, a perfectly imperfect American family who strives to hide the cracks beneath the surface when a troubling event shakes their community. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin), the musical is ignited by Alanis Morissette's groundbreaking lyrics and music - from beloved hits co-written with Grammy winner Glen Ballard such as "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," "Hand In My Pocket," and "Ironic", to brand new songs written for the show. Jagged Little Pill opened on Broadway on December 5, 2019 and was awarded a "Critic's Pick," from The New York Times, who described the show as "redemptive, rousing and real...Jagged Little Pill stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway." Through explosive choreography by Tony Award nominee and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui ("Apesh*t"; "Love Drought/Sandcastles" Live at The Grammys), and the raw power of an onstage band under the Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements of Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitta??(Next to Normal, American Idiot), Jagged Little Pill creates a spellbinding musical experience that "vaults the screaming audience to its collective feet" (The Guardian).

The nationwide suspension of live theater in March 2020 ushered in an unprecedented and immensely challenging year for the arts community, but it also motivated the Jagged Little Pill company to continue innovating and connecting with global audiences when people were in need of it more than ever. In addition to earning a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, and 15 Tony Award Nominations including Best Musical, the time of suspension fueled the company's dedication to staying active through several live events and initiatives, including benefit performances and television specials for The Actor's Fund, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Human Rights Campaign, RAINN, GLAAD, Learn to Cope, and others; plus an American Express® virtual concert and two music videos with the show's seven-time Grammy-winning composer/lyricist Alanis Morissette. In the first partnership of a Broadway production with the premium live streaming platform Stellar, Diane Paulus directed Jagged Live in NYC, a global live concert that gave theater fans the opportunity to enjoy on-stage performances from the Broadway cast - streaming from the heart of the theater district, straight into living rooms across the world.

"This past year was a heartbreaking and horrible time for our industry, and our entire world at large," said Tiwary, David and Price. "But we were continuously inspired by our company, who used this time to encourage their community and fans, through art and activism. We watched them grow and evolve as human beings and as artists, and we eagerly look forward to the moment this fall when they can reunite with audiences through the power of live theater. We will also be putting in place new structures, processes, and support systems at the theater - to help us heal, and make space for one another - in order to strengthen as a company after this long, difficult interim. It's important that we as a theater community don't just go back-but go forward, working together to help create a safer, more inclusive, and more equitable Broadway."

At the time of the Broadway suspension last March, the cast of Jagged Little Pill featured Tony Award nominees Elizabeth Stanley as "Mary Jane," Sean Allan Krill as "Steve", Celia Rose Gooding as "Frankie" and Derek Klena as "Nick", who starred as The Healy Family, alongside Tony nominee & Outer Critics Circle Award winner Kathryn Gallagher as "Bella," Tony nominee & Drama Desk Award winner Lauren Patten as "Jo," and Antonio Cipriano as "Phoenix". The principal cast members all reprised their roles from the musical's record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater, supported by a dynamic ensemble featuring Annelise Baker, Maiya Blaney, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Keri René Fuller, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, DeAnne Stewart, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams. Variety hailed the cast as "Triumphant! Not Since Rent has a musical invested so many bravura roles with so much individual life." Any casting updates for the show's return to the stage this fall will be announced in the coming months.

The Tony-nominated JAGGED LITTLE PILL creative team includes Scenic Designer Riccardo Hernandez (Parade), Costume Designer Emily Rebholz (Dear Evan Hansen), Lighting Designer Justin Townsend (Moulin Rouge!), Sound Designer Jonathan Deans (Waitress), and Video Designer Lucy Mackinnon (Spring Awakening); alongside Hair, Wig, and Make-up Designer J. Jared Janas (Sunset Boulevard). Production Stage Management is by Ira Mont (The Producers). Music Direction is by Bryan Perri, who also serves as conductor and keyboardist. Joining him in the Jagged Little Broadway Band are: guitarists Eric Davis and Alex Nolan; bassist Vashon Johnson; percussionist Damien Bassman; concertmaster Mary Jo Stilp; violist Tia Allen; cellist Kristine Kruta; and associate music director & keyboardist Matthew Doebler.

Released on June 13, 1995, the tremendous success of Alanis Morissette's album Jagged Little Pill skyrocketed her to become the bestselling international debut artist in history; a title she still holds, with the record's sales reaching 33 million copies worldwide. 25 years after its release, Jagged Little Pill continues to be one of the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums of All Time. With ten eclectic and acclaimed albums released over the subsequent years, Morissette's music has garnered 7 Grammy Awards (with 14 nominations), a Golden Globe nomination, and total sales of over 60 million albums. Atlantic Records partnered with JAGGED LITTLE PILL for the release of the musical's Original Broadway Cast Recording, adding the production to the label's elite roster of Grammy Award-winning artists and cast albums. Available for download and streaming HERE, the album was officially released on December 6, 2019 - the day after the show's opening night on Broadway - and won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Album in March 2021.

The pre-Broadway world premiere production of JAGGED LITTLE PILL ran for 79 sold-out performances, from May 5-July 15, 2018, at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA. The 10-week engagement marked the longest-running and highest-grossing production in the theater's history.

TICKETS

Tickets for performances beginning October 21, 2021 can be purchased at www.Telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200 (outside NY metro area: 800-432-7250). Buy with Confidence: Buy tickets for Jagged Little Pill now for any performance through January 17, 2022, and you can either refund or exchange your tickets into any other date until two hours before the performance. The Broadhurst Theatre is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Based on CDC and state guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements, vaccination, or negative test verification, and more. These are subject to change. Ticket holders who do not comply with venue policies cannot be admitted.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy