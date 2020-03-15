Ailey Announces March Schedule Changes and Cancellation of March 25 - April 5 Ailey II Season
For over six decades, the Ailey organization has been serving an extended cultural family with performances and programs for people of all backgrounds. Since the health and safety of the entire Ailey community is of paramount importance to the organization, Ailey is announcing schedule changes to minimize health concerns during the current coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).
Ailey II's New York season will no longer take place March 25-April 5, but performances may be rescheduled to later this spring. If you have purchased tickets, please see Ailey's website for several options to refund or rebook for an upcoming Ailey II performance or Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's Lincoln Center engagement June 10-14.
Performances during Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's current 21-city U.S. tour are suspended through March 30th. Updated scheduling and information about ticket arrangements for the tour will be posted on Ailey's website.
The classes of the Ailey Extension and The Ailey School are currently on hiatus until Monday, March 30th, other than the Professional Performing Arts School program which continues while New York City's public school system is open.
The Ailey organization regrets the need for these schedule changes and looks forward to uplifting people in New York and across the country with a full schedule of offerings as soon as possible. Please visit www.alvinailey.org regularly for updates.
