Ailey All Access Presents Two Broadcasts Set to the Music of Duke Ellington and John Coltrane Plus Much More

The Ailey organization is continuing to find ways to build community and celebrate the indomitable human spirit through dance with Ailey All Access, an online initiative features a free series of performance broadcasts, Ailey Extension dance and fitness classes and more.

Performance Broadcasts - Jazz Appreciation Month

During Jazz Appreciation Month, viewers are encouraged to virtually connect and witness Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's unparalleled artistry and celebrate America's two great art forms - modern dance and jazz music. On Wednesday, April 14 at 7pm EDT is the streaming presentation of Night Creature, a bubbly champagne cocktail of a dance that perfectly fuses Alvin Ailey's buoyant choreography and Duke Ellington's sparkling music. One of Mr. Ailey's most popular works, the dance captivates with Ailey's sensual nighttime rituals, propelling the movement into a fast-paced climatic catharsis using slow jazz walks, boogie woogie, and ballet arabesques to create prowling patterns and communal configurations. The performance series continues Wednesday, April 28 at 7pm EDT with Jamar Roberts' Members Don't Get Weary, set to the music of John Coltrane, the ballet is "a response to the current social landscape in America... an abstract look into the notion of one 'having the blues."

There is still a limited time to enjoy the broadcast of Alvin Ailey's Classic Blues Suite,which features an introduction by Alvin Ailey and a performance from the 1985 PBS Great Performances television special Three by Three through April 13. Additional online special programs in May and June will be announced later. For further updates on the spring series and schedule, visit Ailey All Access and www.alvinailey.org.

Ailey Extension Dance and Fitness Classes

For those who would like to join in the dance this spring, Ailey Extension is excited to introduce new April workshops to its growing lineup of livestreamed classes. Novice and experienced dancers alike can explore contemporary and traditional jazz styles that will have them feeling like confident and flawless "Night Creatures" during Jeffrey Bynum's Beginner Jazz Workshop on Saturday, April 17 at 3:30pm EDT. The following week on Saturday, April 24 at 3:30pm EDT, students are encouraged to join "In the Heights" dancer, Lyric Cruz's Latin Fusion workshop for a blend of salsa, mambo, cha cha, jazz, hip-hop, and house. The workshop will be focused on execution and performance quality with a touch of Latin body movement, isolations, and fancy footwork while working through Latin fusion combinations.

For more information about Ailey Extension's expansive selection of more than 40 weekly classes in a variety of different styles including hip-hop, ballet, Horton, West African, samba, contemporary, BellydanceBURN, Broadway Jazz and more, visit alvinailey.org/extension.

Still, We Dance Campaign

As we move forward together, the Ailey organization will continue to find ways to build community, uplift with Ailey's artistry, and celebrate the indomitable human spirit through dance. During these unprecedented times, the Ailey organization is grateful for contributions to the Still, We Dance campaign that is making it possible to move forward and share Ailey All Access. To enjoy a variety of digital content, follow Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and the Ailey Extension on Facebook and Instagram, The Ailey School on Instagram, and visit www.alvinailey.org regularly for updates.