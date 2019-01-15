Adam Pascal Joins the Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Today

Broadway superstar, and Tony Award nominee, Adam Pascal comes to Hollywood Boulevard for one week only, beginning today, January 15. Adam Pascal will play Edward Lewis through Sunday, January 20, 2019, during Andy Karl's time off.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, the season's biggest smash-hit, record-breaking musical, is playing to sold-out audiences at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street), where it has shattered the box office record four times, and has been playing since July 20, 2018. With original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F.Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL plays at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street).

Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal started singing in various rock bands when he was 12, playing the local New York club scene for many years, and has been singing in bands, as a solo artist, in movies, or on the Broadway stage ever since. In 1996, Adam tried out for the then unknown, off-Broadway production of Rent. He landed the role of Roger Davis. Adam was nominated for a 1996 Tony Award as Best Actor (Musical) and won a Drama League and Obie award for his performance as Roger. The show went on to become a worldwide success and one of the longest running shows in Broadway history. In 1997 He reprised the role of Roger (the first of several times he would do so) for the West End Premiere of Rent. In 1998, Adam's career expanded to the big screen in the independent film SLC Punk! In 2000, Adam was cast as Radames in Elton John and Tim Rice's new Broadway musical Aida, for which he received a Drama League award. In May of 2000, his debut solo album, Model Prisoner, was released. Also in 2000, Adam co-produced the hit off-Broadway play Fully Committed with fellow former Rent cast member, Jesse L. Martin. The show went on to garner many awards and played to sold out houses in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco and London. In October 2003, Adam once again visited the Broadway stage, this time, asked to be the final Emcee in the Sam Mendes/Rob Marshall production of Cabaret at Studio 54, as part of the closing cast. Also during that time, Adam starred alongside Jack Black, as Theo, the lead singer of "No Vacancy" in 2003's School of Rock. In 2004, Adam's second CD, Civilian, was released in November, again on Sh-k-boom records. In 2005, Adam reprised the role of Roger in the movie version of Rent. Adam's journey with Rent finally came to conclusion when in 2009, he reprised the role one last time alongside Anthony Rapp, in "Rent The Broadway Tour," which traveled all over the U.S. as well as Japan and South Korea. In 2008, Adam played the role of Freddie Trumper in the Tim Rice/Abba musical Chess, alongside Josh Groban, and Idina Menzel for two sold out performances at The Royal Albert Hall, in London. The DVD is currently on sale worldwide. In 2010/11 Adam starred as Huey Calhoun in Broadway's Tony Award winning musical Memphis and in 2013 Adam starred as Billy Flynn in Broadway's long running hit Chicago. In 2015 Adam starred as Chad in Broadway's Disaster. Finally, Adam starred as Shakespeare on Broadway and in the first national tour of the Musical Something Rotten. Adam is also the co-owner of the Gluten and allergen free packaged foods company Cybele's free to eat.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL stars Samantha Barks as 'Vivian', with Tony Award nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson(Waitress) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (The Full Monty) as 'Philip Stuckey,' and Kingsley Leggs (Sister Act) as 'James Morse' in a company of 25 that includes Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, Brian Calì, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, Nico DeJesus, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher,Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll,Alan Wiggins, Jesse Wildman Foster and Darius Wright.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations byWill Van Dyke, and casting by Telsey + Company.

Atlantic Records will release Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) as a special 2-LP red vinyl edition on Friday, January 18, 2019. The vinyl edition of Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is now available for pre-order at select retailers. Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSP's and on CD in stores nationwide.

The first international production of Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL will begin performances in Germany, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Presented by Stage Entertainment, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL will open at Hamburg's Stage Theater an der Elbe Sunday, September 29, 2019.

