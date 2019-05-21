Adam Driver's Arts in the Armed Forces Will Welcome Vets to BURN THIS

Arts in the Armed Forces, founded by actor and Marine Adam Driver, will treat an audience of 50 veterans and active duty military to the May 29 performance of Lanford Wilson's Burn This at Broadway's Hudson Theatre. The event is free of charge for the attendees and will be followed by a private reception. The event is generously sponsored by HISTORY. HISTORY's Mission to Honor initiative supports veterans and military families and highlights stories of service.

"Arts in the Armed Forces' mission is to provide exceptional artistic programming to those who serve our nation, with a particular focus on great contemporary American plays," Lindsay Miserandino, Executive Director of AITAF says. "Given Adam's limited run in Burn This, we would be remiss if we didn't offer our target audience the opportunity to see Lanford Wilson's work on the Broadway stage. We are most grateful to HISTORY and their Mission to Honor program for supporting this endeavor."- Lindsay Miserandino, Executive Director of AITAF

Arts in the Armed Forces was founded by Oscar, Emmy, and Tony-nominated actor and Marine Adam Driver in 2008, and its mission is to provide high-quality arts programming for active duty service members, veterans, military support staff and their families free of charge. Its core program consists of bringing readings of contemporary American plays and monologues presented by professional actors and actresses to military installations all over the world. While on base, AITAF team members also take time to train in the specialty of the installation, so there is a true exchange between the artists and service members. Past participants have included Rachel Brosnahan, Laurence Fishburne, Keegan-Michael Key, Laura Linney, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Shannon, and Christian Slater, just to name a few.

In 2018, arts programming expanded beyond live play readings to include film screenings and an annual playwriting award for military and veteran writers called The Bridge Award.

Importantly, after each of AITAF's performances, the creative team interacts with the audience through a question and answer session as well as a more informal mingling period. The goal is not simply to provide an enjoyable evening, but to use the powerfully emotional shared artistic experience to open up conversations capable of bridging the divides between military and civilian, service member and family member, the world of the arts and the world of practical action. www.aitaf.org

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You