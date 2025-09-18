Accent Dance NYC to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Accent Dance NYC is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a series of performances at New York City high schools from September 19 and October 14, 2025. The company will perform its special Hispanic Heritage Month program, featuring tango, cumbia, salsa, bachata, and merengue sections throughout the month for young audiences.

Hispanic Heritage Month Performance Schedule

Friday, September 19, 2025

PS/MS 161 Pedro Albizu Campos, 499 W. 133rd Street, New York, NY

Friday, September 26, 2025

PS 18X, 502 Morris Avenue, Bronx, NY

Friday, October 3, 2025

PS246X, 2641 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

International School for Liberal Arts High School (ISLA), 2780 Reservoir Avenue, Bronx, NY

Friday, October 10, 2025

Dr. Richard Izquierdo Health Sciences Charter HS (X482), 800 Home Street, Bronx, NY

Friday, October 10, 2025

Baruch College Campus High School, 55 East 25th Street, New York, NY

Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Park East High School, 230 E. 105th Street, New York, NY 10029

Thursday, October 23, 2025

Arturo Schomburg Satellite Academy High School, 1010 Rev. James A Polite Avenue, Bronx, NY

Last year, Accent Dance NYC performed a record number of times in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The company also reached over 10,000 students through their educational programming, more than doubling the number of students reached from the last fiscal year. Additionally, Accent Dance NYC acquired final public charity status after five years as a private operating charity. This milestone is a recognition by the IRS that the company has achieved a broad base of support, opening the door to a far greater number of entities and foundations that are now able to support them.