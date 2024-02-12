APPROPRIATE Cancels Performances This Week Due to COVID

Due to COVID among the company, Second Stage Theater has canceled performances of Appropriate on Tuesday, February 13 (7pm) and Wednesday, February 14 (2pm + 8pm).

About Appropriate

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate, directed by Lila Neugebauer, stars Elle Fanning, Natalie Gold, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Graham Campbell, Lincoln Cohen, Michael Esper, and Everett Sobers.

It’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with The Remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz (Esper), appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.