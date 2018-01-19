ANGELS IN AMERICA Box Office Opens Today at the Neil Simon Theatre

The Neil Simon Theatre box office (250 West 52nd Street) officially opens today, Friday, January 19, 2018, for the highly anticipated National Theatre Production of Tony Kushner's epic and seminal masterwork, Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes, producers Tim Levy (Director, NT America) and Jordan Roth (President, Jujamcyn Theaters) announced today. This strictly limited, 18-week engagement, now in rehearsals, will begin performances on Friday, February 23, 2018, with an official opening on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

Ticket packages ($99 - $318) for both parts of Angels in America are available at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 877.250.2929, or in person at The Neil Simon Theatre box office (250 West 52nd Street).

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott, Angels in America stars two-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane and Academy Award and Tony Award nominee Andrew Garfield, and will also feature Susan Brown, Denise Gough, Amanda Lawrence, James McArdle, Lee Pace, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Beth Malone, Rowan Ian Seamus Magee, Matty Oaks, Jane Pfitsch, Ron Todorowski, Silvia Vrskova, Lucy York, Patrick Andrews, Glynis Bell, Amy Blackman, Curt James, Mark Nelson, Genesis Oliver, and Lee Aaron Rosen.

Returning to Broadway for the first time since its now-legendary original production opened in 1993, this spectacular new staging of Part One of Angels in America, Millennium Approaches, and of Part Two, Perestroika, directed by Marianne Elliott, had its world premiere earlier this year in a sold-out run at the National Theatre, where it became the fastest selling show in the organization's history.

A quarter-century after stunning the theater world, one of the greatest theatrical journeys of our time returns to Broadway in an acclaimed new production from the National Theatre. As politically incendiary as any play in the American canon, Angels in America also manages to be, at turns, hilariously irreverent and heartbreakingly humane. It is also astonishingly relevant, speaking every bit as urgently to our anxious times as it did when it first premiered. Tackling Reaganism, McCarthyism, immigration, religion, climate change, and AIDS against the backdrop of New York City in the mid-1980's, no contemporary drama has succeeded so indisputably with so ambitious a scope.

When it first premiered, Angels in America won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, seven Tony Awards, the New York Drama Critics Circle Award, and the Evening Standard Award for Best New Play. HBO's 2003 screen adaptation won both the Emmy and the Golden Globe Awards for Best Miniseries.

The design team includes Tony Award winner Ian MacNeil (Scenic Design), Tony Award nominee Nicky Gillibrand (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Paule Constable (Lighting Design), Drama Desk Award winner Adrian Sutton (Music), Tony Award nominee Ian Dickinson (Sound Design), Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell (Puppetry Designers), Finn Caldwell (Puppetry Director and Movement), Robby Graham (Original Movement), Chris Fisher (Illusions), Steven Hoggett (Movement Consultant). Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Angels in America is produced by Tim Levy for NT America, Jordan Roth, Rufus Norris & Lisa Burger for the National Theatre, Elliott & Harper Productions, Kash Bennett for NT Productions, Aged in Wood, Baruch-Viertel-Routh-Frankel Group, Jane Bergère, Adam Blanshay Productions, CatWenJam Productions, Jean Doumanian, Gilad-Rogowsky, Gold-Ross Productions, The John Gore Organization, Grove Entertainment, Harris Rubin Productions, HornosMoellenberg, Brian & Dayna Lee, Benjamin Lowy, Stephanie P. McClelland, David Mirvish, Mark Pigott, Jon B. Platt, E. Price-LD ENT., Daryl Roth, Catherine Schreiber, Barbara Whitman, Jujamcyn Theaters, The Nederlander Organization and The Shubert Organization.

Angels in America is a two-part performance. Part One, Millennium Approaches and Part Two, Perestroika are sold together.

Susan Brown, Denise Gough, Amanda Lawrence, James McArdle, and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

For additional information, please visit www.angelsbroadway.com.

