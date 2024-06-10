AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Recoups on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The revival of Henrik Ibsen’s masterwork An Enemy of the People, adapted by Tony Award Nominee Amy Herzog and directed by Tony Award Winner Sam Gold, has recouped its $5.5 million capitalization. The extended Broadway revival of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE began previews at the Circle in the Square Theatre on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, and broke the previous box office record of $917,008 (set by THE RIVER) 16 times. AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE went on to break its own record two additional weeks and must close Sunday, June 23, 2024, and will have played 112 performances and 23 previews.



AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE is nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Play, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (Jeremy Strong), Best Scenic Design of a Play (dots), Best Costume Design of a Play (David Zinn), and Best Lighting Design of a Play (Isabella Byrd), and Amy Herzog has been nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Adaptation.



AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE stars 2024 Tony Award Nominee and Emmy, Golden Globe & SAG Award-winner Jeremy Strong (“Succession,” Armageddon Time), Emmy & SAG Award winner Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus,” “The Sopranos”), critically acclaimed film and television star Victoria Pedretti (“The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “You”) and Katie Broad, Bill Buell (Ink), Joe Cassidy, Caleb Eberhardt (Choir Boy), Matthew August Jeffers (“The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived”), David Patrick Kelly (Once), David Mattar Merten, Max Roll (Good Night, Oscar), Thomas Jay Ryan, and Alan Trong (“The Sympathizer”).



AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE features scenic design by 2024 Tony Award Nominee dots, costume design by 2024 Tony Award Nominee David Zinn, lighting design by 2024 Tony Award Nominee Isabella Byrd, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, hair and wig design by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates, production stage management by Rachel Bauder, technical supervision by Juniper Street Productions, and casting by Taylor Williams Casting. 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager for AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.



A limited number of $39 tickets for AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE will be available via digital lottery, subject to availability. The digital lottery opens at 12AM ET one day before the performance and winners are drawn at 10AM ET and 3PM ET that same day. Tickets are non-transferable and limited to 2 tickets per person. Lottery tickets may be for any location, including standing room. For additional rules and to enter, visit https://rush.telecharge.com/.



Last minute, day-of cancelation tickets to sold out performances of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE are available for purchase in the cancelation line on a first-come, first-served basis beginning 90 minutes prior to performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre box office.



A small-town doctor considers himself a proud, upstanding member of his close-knit community. When he discovers a catastrophe that risks the lives of everyone in town, he raises the alarm. But he is shaken to his core when those in power not only try to silence him—they try to destroy him.



Photo credit: Emilio Madrid