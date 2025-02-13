A24's SING SING to Make Streaming Debut on Max in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A24â€™sÂ Academy AwardÂ® nominated film Sing Sing willÂ make its streaming debut exclusively on Max in the U.S. onÂ Friday, March 21. The film will debut on HBO linear onÂ Saturday,Â March 22Â atÂ 8:00 p.m. ET.Â The film stars Academy AwardÂ® nominee Colman Domingo, Clarence Maclin, Sean San JosÃ©, and Paul Raci.

Divine G (Domingo), imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didnâ€™t commit, finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men, including wary newcomer (Maclin), in this stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art, starring an unforgettable ensemble cast of formerly incarcerated actors.

The film is directed by Greg Kwedar from a screenplay by Kwedar and Clint Bentley. Producers include Monique Walton, Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar with Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Colman Domingo, RaÃºl Domingo, Larry Kalas, Larry Kelly, Nancy Schafer, Clarence Maclin, John â€˜Divine Gâ€™ Whitfield serving as executive producers.

The theater drama is currently available to rent or purchase on digital platforms for $19.99 and $24.99, respectively. The release includes behind-the-scenes content, including a director's commentary and deleted scenes. A Blu-ray has also been announced for March, available exclusively at the A24 shop.

The movie recently broke records by becoming the first film in history to be screened simultaneously for incarcerated people and the general public. Since its initial release in 2024, Sing Sing has been honored with several award nominations and wins, including three Academy Award nominations.Â Go behind the scenesÂ ofÂ Sing Sing's homecomingÂ screeningÂ at theÂ SingÂ SingÂ Correctional Facility with the featurette below.