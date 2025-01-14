SING SING Makes History with Dual Release in Theaters and Correctional Facilities

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sing Sing is breaking a new record. In addition to returning to theaters this Friday, January 17, the A24 movie will also be shown in numerous correctional facilities across the U.S. including those in New York, California, and Texas. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this is the first film in history to be screened simultaneously for incarcerated people and the general public.

This release has been made possible with A24, Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA), and Edovo, a learning platform for incarcerated Americans. Since its initial release in 2024, Sing Sing has been honored with several award nominations and wins, including the Critics Choice Awards, the Gothams, and a Golden Globe nomination for actor Colman Domingo.

The majority of the ensemble are formerly incarcerated actors who participated in the RTA program at New York's Sing Sing Correctional Institute. It was recently announced that the cast of the film will reunite for a live performance of Breakin' the Mummy's Code. The original production, which occurred in 2005, is depicted in the film.

In the movie, Domingo plays Divine G, a man imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn’t commit. He finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men, including a wary newcomer (Clarence Maclin), in this stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art. Directed by Greg Kwedar, the true story also features Academy Award nominee Paul Raci.