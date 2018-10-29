A Week of WICKED: Lilli Cooper Takes on an Elphaba Classic!

On October 30, 2003, a little show called Wicked opened at the Gershwin Theatre... the rest is history. Let us be glad! Let us be grateful and rejoycify that it is still around a whopping 15 years later, making it the sixth longest-running show in Broadway history.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, to celebrate Wicked's 15th Anniversary on Broadway this October, NBC will throw a Halloween party for the ages with "A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway," airing Monday, October 29 at 10pm ET/PT. This televised concert featuring songs from the blockbuster musical hit, Wicked, will showcase a cavalcade of special guest stars to help celebrate the music and the magic of the show that tells the story of what happened in Oz before Dorothy dropped in. Click here for more info.

While we await the big night, BroadwayWorld is counting down with a week of flashbacks from Wicked past. Below, watch as Lilli Cooper, who last appeared on Broadway in SpongeBob Squarepants, sings Elphaba's big Act I number at Stars in the Alley in 2015!

