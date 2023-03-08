A DOLL'S HOUSE Starring Jessica Chastain Announces Extension Ahead Of Tomorrow's Opening Night

Due to popular demand, A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as 'Nora Helmer' in Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama in a new version by Amy Herzog, will extend ahead of the show's opening tomorrow at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). The limited engagement will now play through Saturday evening, June 10 with tickets for the extension on sale now!

Chastain is joined by Arian Moayed, a Tony Award and Emmy Award nominee, as 'Torvald Helmer,' Jesmille Darbouze as 'Kristine Linde,' Tasha Lawrence as 'Anne-Marie,' Michael Patrick Thornton as 'Dr. Rank,' and Grammy Award winner Okieriete Onaodowan as 'Nils Krogstad.' The production's understudies are Franklin Bongjio, Carey Rebecca Brown, Melisa Soledad Pereyra, and José Joaquín Pérez.

The design team includes two-time Tony Award nominee Soutra Gilmour (scenic design and costume co-design), Enver Chakartash (costume co-design), Tony Award winner Jon Clark (lighting design), Drama Desk Award winners Ben & Max Ringham (sound design), with music from Ryuichi Sakamoto & Alva Noto, Jennifer Rias (dance choreographer), Jim Carnahan Casting, CSA and Alexandre Bleau, CSA (casting directors), Frank Lombardi (production stage manager), Brandon Allmon-Jackson (stage manager), and 101 Productions (general management). The creative team also includes Jonathan Glew (associate director), Michael Carnahan & Wilson Chin (associate scenic design), Ricky Lurie (associate costume design), Domino Mannheim (associate lighting design), and Chris Cronin (associate sound design).

A Doll's House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, Tony Award nominee Jamie Lloyd and acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog will make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater. One of the most acclaimed actors of her generation, Jessica Chastain will inhabit one of the theater's most iconic roles, re-energizing the play for a whole new generation.

This spring, The Jamie Lloyd Company is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The company has created some of the most thrilling theater of the last decade including 2013's Olivier Award-winning revival of Macbeth starring James McAvoy and Claire Foy and the landmark 2018 "Pinter at the Pinter" season, a celebration of the Nobel Prize-winning writer's work, which culminated in the critically lauded production of Betrayal starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox. The production transferred to Broadway and received four Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Play and Best Director of a Play for Lloyd. Most recently, the company created their Olivier Award-winning production of Cyrano de Bergerac, which had a sold-out run last year at BAM, and last summer's acclaimed production of The Seagull starring Emilia Clarke, which played the Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End.

The Jamie Lloyd Company production of A Doll's House is produced on Broadway by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Wessex Grove, Julie Boardman, Kate Cannova, Bob Boyett, Hunter Arnold, Creative Partners Productions, Eilene Davidson Productions, GGRS, Kater Gordon, Louise L. Gund, Los Angeles Media Fund, Stephanie P. McClelland, Tilted, Caitlin Clements/Francesca Moody Productions, Caiola Productions/Amanda Lee, Ted & Richard Liebowitz/Joeyen-Waldorf Squeri, Richard & Cecilia Attias/Thomas S. Barnes, and OHenry Theatre Nerd Productions/Runyonland MMP