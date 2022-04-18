A Complete 2022 Broadway Awards Season Calendar

Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

The 2022 theatre awards season is quickly approaching, and keeping track of all of the important dates for the many ceremonies and their corresponding nomination announcements is no easy feat. Stay up to date on all the need-to-know facts with BroadwayWorld's full Awards Season Calendar below!

75TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS

Nominations: May 3, 1pm ET

Announced by- TBA



Ceremony: June 12, 8pm ET at Radio City Music Hall

Broadcast live coast-to-coast on CBS

Host- TBA

Special Honorees- TBA

66TH ANNUAL DRAMA DESK AWARDS

Nominations: May 2

Announced by- TBA



Ceremony: TBA

Host- TBA

88TH ANNUAL DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS

Nominations: April 25, 11am ET at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

Announced by- Denée Benton and André De Shields

Watch LIVE here at BroadwayWorld!



Ceremony: May 20, 12pm ET at the Ziegfeld Ballroom

Host- TBA

Special Honorees- Lileana Blain-Cruz (Founders Award for Excellence in Directing), Billy Crystal (Contribution to the Theater Award), Hugh Jackman (Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award) and Willette Murphy Klausner (Gratitude Award)

71ST ANNUAL OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE AWARDS

Nominations: April 26, 11am ET

Announced by- TBA

Watch LIVE here at BroadwayWorld!

Winners Announced: May 16

Ceremony: TBA

37TH ANNUAL LORTEL AWARDS

Nominations: April 7

Announced by- Lilli Cooper and Lea DeLaria

View the nominees!

Ceremony: May 1, 7pm ET at NYU Skirball Center

Host- TBA

Special Awards- Deirdre O'Connell (Lifetime Achievement Award) and David Henry Hwang (Playwrights' Sidewalk Inductee)

76TH ANNUAL THEATRE WORLD AWARDS

Winners Announced: TBA

Ceremony: June 6, 7pm

Host- Peter Filichia

4th ANNUAL Chita Rivera AWARDS

Nominations: May 5

Ceremony: June 20 at NYU Skirball Center

Hosts- TBA

Honorees- TBA

PULITZER PRIZE FOR DRAMA

Winner/Finalists Announced: May 9

2022 BROADWAYWORLD AWARDS

Voting Opens: May 10

Winners Announced: June 7

2022 AWARDS CALENDAR AT A GLANCE:

April 7- LORTEL AWARDS Nominations

April 25- DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS Nominations

April 26- OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE Nominations

May 1- LORTEL AWARDS Ceremony

May 2- DRAMA DESK AWARDS Nominations

May 3- TONY AWARDS Nominations

May 5- CHITA RIVERA AWARDS Nominations

May 9- PULITZER PRIZE Winners Announced

May 10- BroadwayWorld Awards voting opens

May 16- OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE Winners Announced

May 20- DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS Ceremony

June 2- DRAMA DESK AWARDS Ceremony

June 6- THEATRE WORLD AWARDS Ceremony

June 7- BroadwayWorld Awards Winners Announced

June 12- TONY AWARDS Ceremony

June 20- CHITA RIVERA AWARDS Ceremony