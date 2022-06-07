Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Awards
Winners Announced For The 19th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards - SIX, THE MUSIC MAN, POTUS, FOR COLORED GIRLS & More!

Six takes home the most prizes with 12 wins.

Jun. 7, 2022  

Winners have been announced for the 19th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards! The Theatre Fans' Choice Awards are the biggest New York Theatre Awards, where YOU, the fans, get to have your say.

Awards season is in full swing with critics, press, and industry members all having their chances to nominate and vote - and now the fans have had their say.

Now in our 19th year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards are the largest fan based awards of their kind. Open to anyone to vote, we're excited to present a full slate of eligible nominees in categories that both mirror the popular critical awards, as well as fan favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble and Off Broadway shows.

Each year we've set new records on the numbers of votes, and this year was no different with record voter turnout.

19th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards Winners

Best Book of a Musical
Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss - SIX

Best Choreography
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille - SIX

Best Costume Design
Gabriella Slade - SIX

Best Direction of a Musical
Lucy Moss, Jamie Armitage - SIX

Best Direction of a Play
Susan Stroman - POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Best Ensemble
SIX

Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Matt Doyle - Company

Best Featured Actor in a Play
Darren Criss - American Buffalo

Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Patti LuPone - Company

Best Featured Actress in a Play
Jessie Mueller - Minutes (The)

Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Hugh Jackman - Music Man (The)

Best Leading Actor in a Play
Daniel Craig - Macbeth

Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Sutton Foster - Music Man (The)

Best Leading Actress in a Play
Sarah Jessica Parker - Plaza Suite

Best Lighting Design
Tim Deiling - SIX

Best Long-Running Broadway Show
Hamilton

Best Musical
SIX

Best Off-Broadway Musical
Harmony - National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene

Best Off-Broadway Play
Cyrano de Bergerac - Brooklyn Academy of Music

Best Orchestrations
Tom Curran - SIX

Best Play
POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Best Return Engagement
Waitress

Best Revival of a Musical
Music Man (The)

Best Revival of a Play
for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf

Best Scenic Design
Emma Bailey - SIX

Best Score
Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss - SIX

Best Sound Design of a Musical
Paul Gatehouse - SIX

Best Sound Design of a Play
Jessica Paz - POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Best Touring Production
SIX



