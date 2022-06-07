Winners Announced For The 19th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards - SIX, THE MUSIC MAN, POTUS, FOR COLORED GIRLS & More!

Click Here for More Articles on BWW Awards

Winners have been announced for the 19th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards! The Theatre Fans' Choice Awards are the biggest New York Theatre Awards, where YOU, the fans, get to have your say.

Awards season is in full swing with critics, press, and industry members all having their chances to nominate and vote - and now the fans have had their say.

Now in our 19th year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards are the largest fan based awards of their kind. Open to anyone to vote, we're excited to present a full slate of eligible nominees in categories that both mirror the popular critical awards, as well as fan favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble and Off Broadway shows.

Each year we've set new records on the numbers of votes, and this year was no different with record voter turnout.

19th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards Winners

Best Book of a Musical

Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss - SIX

Best Choreography

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille - SIX

Best Costume Design

Gabriella Slade - SIX

Best Direction of a Musical

Lucy Moss, Jamie Armitage - SIX

Best Direction of a Play

Susan Stroman - POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Best Ensemble

SIX

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Matt Doyle - Company

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Darren Criss - American Buffalo

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Patti LuPone - Company

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Jessie Mueller - Minutes (The)

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Hugh Jackman - Music Man (The)

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Daniel Craig - Macbeth

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Sutton Foster - Music Man (The)

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Sarah Jessica Parker - Plaza Suite

Best Lighting Design

Tim Deiling - SIX

Best Long-Running Broadway Show

Hamilton

Best Musical

SIX

Best Off-Broadway Musical

Harmony - National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene

Best Off-Broadway Play

Cyrano de Bergerac - Brooklyn Academy of Music

Best Orchestrations

Tom Curran - SIX

Best Play

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Best Return Engagement

Waitress

Best Revival of a Musical

Music Man (The)

Best Revival of a Play

for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf

Best Scenic Design

Emma Bailey - SIX

Best Score

Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss - SIX

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Paul Gatehouse - SIX

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jessica Paz - POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive