Winners Announced For The 19th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards - SIX, THE MUSIC MAN, POTUS, FOR COLORED GIRLS & More!
Six takes home the most prizes with 12 wins.
Winners have been announced for the 19th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards! The Theatre Fans' Choice Awards are the biggest New York Theatre Awards, where YOU, the fans, get to have your say.
Awards season is in full swing with critics, press, and industry members all having their chances to nominate and vote - and now the fans have had their say.
Now in our 19th year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards are the largest fan based awards of their kind. Open to anyone to vote, we're excited to present a full slate of eligible nominees in categories that both mirror the popular critical awards, as well as fan favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble and Off Broadway shows.
Each year we've set new records on the numbers of votes, and this year was no different with record voter turnout.
19th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards Winners
Best Book of a Musical
Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss - SIX
Best Choreography
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille - SIX
Best Costume Design
Gabriella Slade - SIX
Best Direction of a Musical
Lucy Moss, Jamie Armitage - SIX
Best Direction of a Play
Susan Stroman - POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Best Ensemble
SIX
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Matt Doyle - Company
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Darren Criss - American Buffalo
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Patti LuPone - Company
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Jessie Mueller - Minutes (The)
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Hugh Jackman - Music Man (The)
Best Leading Actor in a Play
Daniel Craig - Macbeth
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Sutton Foster - Music Man (The)
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Sarah Jessica Parker - Plaza Suite
Best Lighting Design
Tim Deiling - SIX
Best Long-Running Broadway Show
Hamilton
Best Musical
SIX
Best Off-Broadway Musical
Harmony - National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene
Best Off-Broadway Play
Cyrano de Bergerac - Brooklyn Academy of Music
Best Orchestrations
Tom Curran - SIX
Best Play
POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Best Return Engagement
Waitress
Best Revival of a Musical
Music Man (The)
Best Revival of a Play
for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf
Best Scenic Design
Emma Bailey - SIX
Best Score
Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss - SIX
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Paul Gatehouse - SIX
Best Sound Design of a Play
Jessica Paz - POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Best Touring Production
SIX