KIMBERLY AKIMBO & ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS Lead Nominations for 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
The ceremony will take place on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 7:00PM at NYU Skirball.
Nominations for the 37th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were announced today by theatre veterans Lilli Cooper and Lea DeLaria, stars of Broadway's POTUS. With COVID safety in mind, rather than having one host and multiple presenters, this year the Awards will be handed out by a few Host/Presenter pairs on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at NYU Skirball beginning at 7:00pm EST. The Lucille Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League and Lucille Lortel Theatre, with additional support provided by TDF.
This year's nominations include the first-ever for Outstanding Ensemble, with inaugural nominations for the casts of English, Oratorio For Living Things, and TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992. The 2022 Awards are also the first to feature non-gender specific performance categories.
As previously announced, special honorees this year include Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Deirdre O'Connell and Playwrights' Sidewalk Inductee, David Henry Hwang.
Tickets can be purchased beginning April 7 online at tickets.nyu.edu or by visiting the box office in person, Wednesday - Friday from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm. NYU Skirball is located at 566 LaGuardia Place at Washington Square, New York, New York 10012.
The Off-Broadway League's Lucille Lortel Awards Administration Committee (Jeremy Adams, Tisa Chang, Carol Fishman, George Forbes, Danielle Karliner Naish, Ralph Peña, Catherine Russell, Lindsey Sag, and Casey York) and the Lucille Lortel Theatre (George Forbes, Jeffrey Shubart, Nancy Hurvitz, Alana Canty-Samuel, Maura Le Viness, and Karla Liriano) produce the Lortel Awards Ceremony. Acclaimed writer/director Michael Heitzman returns to direct the Lortel Awards for the twelfth consecutive year. Representatives of the Off-Broadway League, Actors' Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, United Scenic Artists, the Lucille Lortel Theatre, in addition to theatre journalists, academics and other Off-Broadway professionals, serve on the Voting Committee.
2022 LUCILLE LORTEL AWARDS NOMINATIONS
Outstanding Play
Coal Country
Produced by Audible and The Public Theater
Written by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen
English
Produced by Atlantic Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre Company
Written by Sanaz Toossi
Letters of Suresh
Produced by Second Stage Theater
Written by Rajiv Joseph
On Sugarland
Produced by New York Theatre Workshop
Written by Aleshea Harris
Prayer for the French Republic
Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club
Written by Joshua Harmon
Outstanding Musical
Black No More
Produced by The New Group
Book by John Ridley, Lyrics by Tariq Trotter, Music by Tariq Trotter, Anthony Tidd, James Poyser, and Daryl Waters
Intimate Apparel
Produced by Lincoln Center Theater
Music by Ricky Ian Gordon, Libretto by Lynn Nottage
Kimberly Akimbo
Produced by Atlantic Theater Company
Book and Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, Music by Jeanine Tesori,
Based on the Play by David Lindsay-Abaire
Oratorio For Living Things
Produced by Ars Nova
By Heather Christian
Outstanding Revival
ASSASSINS
Produced by Classic Stage Company
Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Book by John Weidman, From an Idea by Charles Gilbert, Jr.
The Chinese Lady
Produced by Ma-Yi Theater Company, presented by The Public Theater, a Barrington Stage Company and Ma-Yi Theater Company production
Written by Lloyd Suh
TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992
Produced by Signature Theatre
Written by Anna Deavere Smith
Outstanding Solo Show
Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord
Produced by New York Theatre Workshop
Written and Performed by Kristina Wong
LITTLE GIRL BLUE
Produced by Rashad V. Chambers, Willette & Manny Klausner, E. Clayton Cornelious/Joshua Morgan, Victoria Bondoc, McCabe Productions LLC, Live & In Color
Written by Laiona Michelle, Additional Materials by Devanand Janki, Music and Lyrics by Various Composers
Performed by Laiona Michelle
Outstanding Director
David Cromer - Prayer for the French Republic
John Doyle - ASSASSINS
Lee Sunday Evans - Oratorio For Living Things
Taibi Magar - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992
Whitney White - On Sugarland
Outstanding Choreographer
Bill T. Jones - Black No More
Raja Feather Kelly - On Sugarland
Danny Mefford - Kimberly Akimbo
Josh Prince - Trevor: A New Musical
Randy Skinner - Cheek to Cheek: IRVING BERLIN IN HOLLYWOOD
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play
Stephanie Berry - On Sugarland
W. Tré Davis - Tambo & Bones
Elizabeth Marvel - Long Day's Journey Into Night
Shannon Tyo - The Chinese Lady
Mary Wiseman - At the Wedding
Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play
Abena - Nollywood Dreams
Betsy Aidem - Prayer for the French Republic
Francis Benhamou - Prayer for the French Republic
Jacob Ming-Trent - The Alchemist
Thom Sesma - Letters of Suresh
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical
Kearstin Piper Brown - Intimate Apparel
Victoria Clark - Kimberly Akimbo
Justin Cooley - Kimberly Akimbo
Tamika Lawrence - Black No More
Ahmad Maksoud - The Visitor
Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical
Steven Boyer - Kimberly Akimbo
Bonnie Milligan - Kimberly Akimbo
Ethan Slater - ASSASSINS
Will Swenson - ASSASSINS
Lillias White - Black No More
Outstanding Ensemble
English
Tala Ashe, Ava Lalezarzadeh, Pooya Mohseni, Marjan Neshat, Hadi Tabbal
Oratorio For Living Things
Johnny Butler, Kirstyn Cae Ballard, Jane Cardona, Sean Donovan, Carla Duren, Clérida Eltimé, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Brian Flores, Odetta Hartman, Quentin Oliver Lee, Angel Lozada, Divya Maus, Barrie Lobo McLain, Ben Moss, John Murchison, Onyie Nwachukwu, Dito Van Reigersberg, Peter Wise
TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992
Elena Hurst, Wesley T. Jones, Francis Jue, Karl Kenzler, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart
Outstanding Scenic Design
Wilson Chin - Space Dogs
Marsha Ginsberg - English
Adam Rigg - cullud wattah
Adam Rigg - On Sugarland
David Rockwell, Christopher and Justin Swader - SEVEN DEADLY SINS
Outstanding Costume Design
Ari Fulton - Confederates
Gregory Gale - Fairycakes
Dominique Fawn Hill - Tambo & Bones
Márion Talán de la Rosa - Oratorio For Living Things
Catherine Zuber - Intimate Apparel
Outstanding Lighting Design
Isabella Byrd - Sanctuary City
Lap Chi Chu - Morning Sun
Jeff Croiter - Black No More
Stacey Derosier - sandblasted
Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew - Oratorio For Living Things
Outstanding Sound Design
Mikhail Fiksel - Tambo & Bones
Nick Kourtides - Oratorio For Living Things
Fabian Obispo - The Chinese Lady
Mikaal Sulaiman - Sanctuary City
Darron L West - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992
Outstanding Projection Design
David Bengali and Hana S. Kim - The Visitor
Shawn Duan - Letters of Suresh
Shawn Duan - The Chinese Lady
Yee Eun Nam - Long Day's Journey Into Night
Caite Hevner - Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord
HONORARY AWARDS
Lifetime Achievement Award
Deirdre O'Connell
Playwrights' Sidewalk Inductee
David Henry Hwang