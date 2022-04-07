Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2022 AWARDS SEASON
KIMBERLY AKIMBO & ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS Lead Nominations for 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 7:00PM at NYU Skirball.

Apr. 7, 2022  
Nominations for the 37th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were announced today by theatre veterans Lilli Cooper and Lea DeLaria, stars of Broadway's POTUS. With COVID safety in mind, rather than having one host and multiple presenters, this year the Awards will be handed out by a few Host/Presenter pairs on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at NYU Skirball beginning at 7:00pm EST. The Lucille Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League and Lucille Lortel Theatre, with additional support provided by TDF.

This year's nominations include the first-ever for Outstanding Ensemble, with inaugural nominations for the casts of English, Oratorio For Living Things, and TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992. The 2022 Awards are also the first to feature non-gender specific performance categories.

As previously announced, special honorees this year include Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Deirdre O'Connell and Playwrights' Sidewalk Inductee, David Henry Hwang.

Tickets can be purchased beginning April 7 online at tickets.nyu.edu or by visiting the box office in person, Wednesday - Friday from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm. NYU Skirball is located at 566 LaGuardia Place at Washington Square, New York, New York 10012.

The Off-Broadway League's Lucille Lortel Awards Administration Committee (Jeremy Adams, Tisa Chang, Carol Fishman, George Forbes, Danielle Karliner Naish, Ralph Peña, Catherine Russell, Lindsey Sag, and Casey York) and the Lucille Lortel Theatre (George Forbes, Jeffrey Shubart, Nancy Hurvitz, Alana Canty-Samuel, Maura Le Viness, and Karla Liriano) produce the Lortel Awards Ceremony. Acclaimed writer/director Michael Heitzman returns to direct the Lortel Awards for the twelfth consecutive year. Representatives of the Off-Broadway League, Actors' Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, United Scenic Artists, the Lucille Lortel Theatre, in addition to theatre journalists, academics and other Off-Broadway professionals, serve on the Voting Committee.

2022 LUCILLE LORTEL AWARDS NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Play

Coal Country
Produced by Audible and The Public Theater
Written by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen

English
Produced by Atlantic Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre Company
Written by Sanaz Toossi

Letters of Suresh
Produced by Second Stage Theater
Written by Rajiv Joseph

On Sugarland
Produced by New York Theatre Workshop
Written by Aleshea Harris

Prayer for the French Republic
Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club
Written by Joshua Harmon

Outstanding Musical

Black No More
Produced by The New Group
Book by John Ridley, Lyrics by Tariq Trotter, Music by Tariq Trotter, Anthony Tidd, James Poyser, and Daryl Waters

Intimate Apparel
Produced by Lincoln Center Theater
Music by Ricky Ian Gordon, Libretto by Lynn Nottage

Kimberly Akimbo
Produced by Atlantic Theater Company
Book and Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, Music by Jeanine Tesori,
Based on the Play by David Lindsay-Abaire

Oratorio For Living Things
Produced by Ars Nova
By Heather Christian

Outstanding Revival

ASSASSINS
Produced by Classic Stage Company
Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Book by John Weidman, From an Idea by Charles Gilbert, Jr.

The Chinese Lady
Produced by Ma-Yi Theater Company, presented by The Public Theater, a Barrington Stage Company and Ma-Yi Theater Company production
Written by Lloyd Suh

TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992
Produced by Signature Theatre
Written by Anna Deavere Smith

Outstanding Solo Show

Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord
Produced by New York Theatre Workshop
Written and Performed by Kristina Wong

LITTLE GIRL BLUE
Produced by Rashad V. Chambers, Willette & Manny Klausner, E. Clayton Cornelious/Joshua Morgan, Victoria Bondoc, McCabe Productions LLC, Live & In Color
Written by Laiona Michelle, Additional Materials by Devanand Janki, Music and Lyrics by Various Composers
Performed by Laiona Michelle

Outstanding Director

David Cromer - Prayer for the French Republic
John Doyle - ASSASSINS
Lee Sunday Evans - Oratorio For Living Things
Taibi Magar - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992
Whitney White - On Sugarland

Outstanding Choreographer

Bill T. Jones - Black No More
Raja Feather Kelly - On Sugarland
Danny Mefford - Kimberly Akimbo
Josh Prince - Trevor: A New Musical
Randy Skinner - Cheek to Cheek: IRVING BERLIN IN HOLLYWOOD

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play

Stephanie Berry - On Sugarland
W. Tré Davis - Tambo & Bones
Elizabeth Marvel - Long Day's Journey Into Night
Shannon Tyo - The Chinese Lady
Mary Wiseman - At the Wedding

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play

Abena - Nollywood Dreams
Betsy Aidem - Prayer for the French Republic
Francis Benhamou - Prayer for the French Republic
Jacob Ming-Trent - The Alchemist
Thom Sesma - Letters of Suresh

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical

Kearstin Piper Brown - Intimate Apparel
Victoria Clark - Kimberly Akimbo
Justin Cooley - Kimberly Akimbo
Tamika Lawrence - Black No More
Ahmad Maksoud - The Visitor

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical

Steven Boyer - Kimberly Akimbo
Bonnie Milligan - Kimberly Akimbo
Ethan Slater - ASSASSINS
Will Swenson - ASSASSINS
Lillias White - Black No More

Outstanding Ensemble

English
Tala Ashe, Ava Lalezarzadeh, Pooya Mohseni, Marjan Neshat, Hadi Tabbal

Oratorio For Living Things
Johnny Butler, Kirstyn Cae Ballard, Jane Cardona, Sean Donovan, Carla Duren, Clérida Eltimé, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Brian Flores, Odetta Hartman, Quentin Oliver Lee, Angel Lozada, Divya Maus, Barrie Lobo McLain, Ben Moss, John Murchison, Onyie Nwachukwu, Dito Van Reigersberg, Peter Wise

TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992
Elena Hurst, Wesley T. Jones, Francis Jue, Karl Kenzler, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart

Outstanding Scenic Design

Wilson Chin - Space Dogs
Marsha Ginsberg - English
Adam Rigg - cullud wattah
Adam Rigg - On Sugarland
David Rockwell, Christopher and Justin Swader - SEVEN DEADLY SINS

Outstanding Costume Design

Ari Fulton - Confederates
Gregory Gale - Fairycakes
Dominique Fawn Hill - Tambo & Bones
Márion Talán de la Rosa - Oratorio For Living Things
Catherine Zuber - Intimate Apparel

Outstanding Lighting Design

Isabella Byrd - Sanctuary City
Lap Chi Chu - Morning Sun
Jeff Croiter - Black No More
Stacey Derosier - sandblasted
Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew - Oratorio For Living Things

Outstanding Sound Design

Mikhail Fiksel - Tambo & Bones
Nick Kourtides - Oratorio For Living Things
Fabian Obispo - The Chinese Lady
Mikaal Sulaiman - Sanctuary City
Darron L West - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992

Outstanding Projection Design

David Bengali and Hana S. Kim - The Visitor
Shawn Duan - Letters of Suresh
Shawn Duan - The Chinese Lady
Yee Eun Nam - Long Day's Journey Into Night
Caite Hevner - Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord

HONORARY AWARDS

Lifetime Achievement Award

Deirdre O'Connell

Playwrights' Sidewalk Inductee

David Henry Hwang


