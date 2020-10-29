8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Christina Bianco's Birdland Concert!

Christina Bianco is stopping by Birdland this week!

There's no doubt Christina Bianco can put on an excellent performance! Check out some of her past gigs before this week's Birdland concert on October 30 at 8 p.m.!

The spotlight will be focused on singer/impersonator Christina Bianco in her new concert, "Crown Control," with uncanny impressions, versatile vocals, & spontaneous 'unlikely interpretations.'

Impression Reel

Never Enough from The Greatest Showman

Total Eclipse of the Heart by Celine Dion (with numerous Diva impressions!)

Let It Go from Frozen with impressions of Idina Menzel, Demi Lovato, and more!

Her performance on The Ellen Show

Natural Woman on The Queen Latifah Show

Forget You Diva Mashup

Born This Way by Lady Gaga with 25 Celebrity Impressions

