5 Easy Tips on How to Read Shakespeare

Reading Shakespeare can feel like decoding a secret language. The words are strange, the sentences are twisted, and sometimes it’s hard to tell who’s insulting whom. In truth, Shakespeare's works are often best enjoyed from the audience, but that doesn't mean that reading them is impossible. With just a few smart strategies, the Bard’s works become a lot more approachable—and even enjoyable.

Here are five tips to help you navigate Shakespeare’s world like a pro.

1. Don’t Stress About Understanding Every Word

Shakespeare wrote over 400 years ago, and naturally, some of the vocabulary isn't used regularly today. Don’t get bogged down trying to translate every line. Focus instead on getting the gist of what’s happening.

Example: In Romeo and Juliet, Romeo says:

“With love’s light wings did I o’erperch these walls;

For stony limits cannot hold love out,

And what love can do that dares love attempt;

Therefore thy kinsmen are no stop to me.”

You don’t need to know what “o’erperch” means to understand that Romeo is declaring that love gives him the courage to sneak into Juliet’s garden—even if her relatives might kill him.

Use context clues and move on if one word trips you up. You’ll often figure the rest out later.

2. Read It Aloud

Shakespeare’s plays were meant to be performed, not just read silently. Reading the text aloud can help you hear the rhythm, emotion, and even some of the meaning that gets lost on the page.

Example: From Macbeth:

“Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow,

Creeps in this petty pace from day to day…”

Read it aloud and you’ll hear the weariness in Macbeth’s voice. The repetition of “tomorrow” drives home his sense of despair.

Find a friend and read characters back and forth—or just perform it for your pet! The act of speaking the lines brings them to life.

3. Look Up Summaries First

It’s not cheating. In fact, reading a summary before you dive into a scene can make the language much easier to follow. You’ll know what to expect and can spot key moments more easily.

Example: Before reading Hamlet’s “To be or not to be” soliloquy, a quick summary will tell you he’s contemplating suicide. That context makes the philosophical questions in the speech easier to digest.

Websites like SparkNotes or No Fear Shakespeare can give you scene-by-scene breakdowns without spoiling the beauty of the original text.

4. Pay Attention to Stage Directions and Character Relationships

A lot of what’s happening in Shakespeare isn’t in the words—it’s in the dynamics between characters. Who has power? Who’s being sarcastic? Who’s falling in love?

Example: In Much Ado About Nothing, Beatrice and Benedick constantly insult each other:

BEATRICE: “I wonder that you will still be talking, Signior Benedick: nobody marks you.”

It’s more fun when you realize they’re both secretly in love with each other. The insults are part of a flirtatious battle. Try reading character descriptions and relationships before you begin, so you understand the subtext.

5. Embrace the Humor, the Drama, and the Poetry

Yes, the language can be tough—but it’s also beautiful, funny, dark, and so human. Lean into that! Laugh at the dirty jokes, cringe at the betrayals, and get swept up in the poetry.

Example: In A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the character Bottom literally gets turned into a donkey and ends up being doted on by a fairy queen. It’s bizarre and hilarious, and that’s the point.

Let go of the idea that Shakespeare is “serious” literature and just enjoy the wild ride.

Reading Shakespeare is like listening to a song in a foreign language—you may not catch every word, but the emotion still hits. With a little patience and the right approach, you’ll find that Shakespeare speaks to modern hearts just as powerfully as he did in his own time.

